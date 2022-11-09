SPORTS DIGEST: Crown Point alum wins Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

MEN'S WRESTLING

Mendez named Wrestler of the Week: It hasn't taken much time for Crown Point graduate Jesse Mendez to adjust to the Big Ten. The Ohio State wrestler took home the conference's first Wrestler of the Week award of the season on Wednesday. Mendez earned the award with a 4-0 record at the Michigan State Open this past week. He started the tournament with a 17-3 tech fall over Michigan’s Wilfried Tanefeu before defeating Cody Moosman of Cleveland State by fall (4:27) . He then earned a 5-0 decision over No. 20 Haiden Drury of Utah Valley and followed it up with a 3-2 decision over No. 5 Lucas Byrd of Illinois in the finals.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SSC claims Region 4 title: South Suburban College women's soccer made history for its program by capturing its first-ever Region 4 championship. The Bulldogs have a 13-3-1 record up to this point. With the championship, the Bulldogs earned their way into the national tournament where they will take on Phoenix College and Southeastern Illinois in pool play. South Suburban will enter the tournament as the No. 11 seed while Phoenix College is the tournament's No. 2 seed and Southeastern Illinois is the No. 7 seed. The winner of the pool will advance into the semifinal round. This is the second straight year that South Suburban has reached the national tournament stage.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

IU opens year with win: Yarden Garzon scored 19 points in her freshman debut, Mackenzie Holmes added 16 points and No. 11 Indiana rolled to an 86-49 victory over Vermont on Tuesday night in a season opener. Garzon, a 6-foot-3 guard from Ra'Anana, Isreal, was 7 of 12 from the floor and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Holmes made 7 of 9 field goals. Grace Berger, who led the Hoosiers in scoring last season averaging 16.2 points, added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Sara Scalia chipped in 11 points and made three 3s for Indiana, which shot 49% overall and hit 12 of 25 from beyond the arc. Berger made her first three shots with a 3-pointer, and Scalia and Parrish each hit a 3 as the Hoosiers jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 42-27 heading into the break. The Hoosiers shot 51.5% in the first half that included 6 of 14 3-pointers. Emma Utterback scored 19 points to lead Vermont. Catherine Gilweeto made three 3s and finished with 11 points. It was the 11th straight season-opening win for the Hoosiers.

— Associated Press