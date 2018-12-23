Pro baseball
Cubs sign injured Graveman to 1-year deal with 2020 option: The Cubs have signed injured right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year contract with an option for the 2020 season.
The Cubs announced the deal Sunday, taking a chance on the starting pitcher after his 2018 season was cut short by Tommy John surgery. Graveman was Oakland's opening day starter for the second consecutive season, but he was shut down in late May and had surgery July 30. Terms of the deal weren't announced.
Graveman is unlikely to make much impact in 2019, but he could boost Chicago's rotation in 2020. Similar deals have become more common for pitchers recovering from major surgery.
The 28-year-old was 1-5 with a 7.60 ERA in seven starts in 2018 after going 6-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 starts with Oakland a season earlier.
Men's basketball
Indiana State beats UNLV in semis of Diamond Head Classic: Jordan Barnes had 28 points and five assists, Tyreke Key added 16 points and Indiana State beat UNLV 84-79 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.
Barnes' 3-pointer with 43 seconds left extended Indiana State's lead to 81-77 and he added two free throws on their next possession. UNLV missed a shot and Key made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it.
Emondre Rickman added 13 points with two blocked shots and Bronson Kessinger had 11 points for Indiana State (8-3). Rickman needs two blocks to tie Nate Green for fourth in program history.
Barnes led the way in the first half with 11 points as the Sycamores were ahead 35-28.
College football
Police say LSU player kills man trying to rob him, teammate: Two LSU football players were trying to sell an electronic item when one of them fatally shot an 18-year-old man trying to rob them, police said Sunday.
A statement released by Baton Rouge police does not identify the players, but a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that the players are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because LSU and police have not released the players' names.
The man killed was identified by police as Kobe Johnson. He was not an LSU student and died at the scene Saturday.
LSU players called police, waited at the scene, were questioned and were released while the investigation continues.
After Johnson displayed a weapon, one of the players pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times, police said. Authorities have not said whether the player was licensed to carry the firearm he used.
Edwards-Helaire, a Baton Rouge native, has rushed for 626 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games this season. Small, a freshman who also is from Baton Rouge, has played sparingly.
It remains to be seen how LSU will handle their playing status when the Tigers finish the season against UCF in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.