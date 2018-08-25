Pro golf
DeChambeau builds 4-shot lead at Northern Trust: Bryson DeChambeau described himself as a "man on a mission," and he sure played like one Saturday in The Northern Trust.
Now it's a matter of which mission he's on.
DeChambeau made four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn to pull away from a fading collection of stars, closed with two more birdies and had an 8-under 63 to build a four-shot lead over Keegan Bradley going into the final round of the opening FedEx Cup playoff event.
A victory would assure DeChambeau one of the top seeds at East Lake to have a clear shot at the $10 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup.
"That would be something pretty special," he said.
And the timing would be ideal for his Ryder Cup hopes. DeChambeau narrowly missed qualifying for the U.S. team when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, but a victory against one of the strongest fields of the year might be tough for Jim Furyk to ignore when he makes three of his captain's picks a week from Tuesday.
"I've just got to keep focusing on this tournament," the 24-year-old Californian said. "If I can play well in the first leg of the FedEx Cup, I'll hopefully show captain that I'm worthy."
Kevin Sutherland shoots 60 to take Boeing Classic lead: Kevin Sutherland shot a 12-under 60 on Saturday in the Boeing Classic, birdieing the final four holes to finish a stroke off his own PGA Tour Champions record.
Needing an eagle on the par-5 18th for another 59, Sutherland made a birdie after missing the green with a 3-iron approach. He was tied for the lead with Ken Tanigawa at 14-under 130.
"I birdied 16, I go, 'You birdie 17 and you eagle 18, you're there,'" Sutherland said. "But it's easier said than done, eagles just don't happen all the time. But I gave myself a chance, hit a really good drive. ... I didn't hit a great 3-iron. It would have been nice to hit one up there and give yourself at least a putt at it and that didn't happen."
Brooke Henderson leads CP Women's Open, chasing home win: Brooke Henderson took the lead into the final round of the CP Women's Open, fighting through gusting wind Saturday at Wascana Country Club in pursuit of a breakthrough home victory.
The 20-year-old Canadian star shot a 2-under 70 in clear and cool conditions to reach 14-under 202 and take a one-stroke lead.
"Very exciting," Henderson said. "These crowds this week have been totally amazing, and I've been playing well for them, so I'm happy about that."
Jocelyne Bourassa is the only Canadian to win the national championship, accomplishing the feat in 1973 at Montreal Municipal in the inaugural La Canadienne.
"I don't know a ton, but she was an amazing golfer," Henderson said. "To win the national championship at home, it's truly amazing, especially in front of these crowds. I definitely will hope to be somewhat like her tomorrow and be able to finish the job."
Auto racing
Justin Allgaier takes Xfinity race at Road America: Race leader Justin Allgaier watched in the mirror as the two cars closest to his Chevrolet made contact, essentially bumping his two closest rivals out of contention.
The coast was clear for Allgaier to sail to victory Saturday at Road America for his fourth win of the season.
But Allgaier kept thinking about everything else that could go wrong.
What if he didn't hit his mark on a turn? What if his car ran over a debris on the track? What if he just ran out of fuel?
"Ok if I run out of gas I may not go back to the garage area," Allgaier said in recounting his internal conversation. "I may just walk back home to Charlotte."
Instead, he'll head back with his second victory in three weeks, both coming on road courses, after pulling away over the final five laps.
Allgaier held a 5.4-second advantage over second-place Matt Tifft to take the tense race filled with bumps, scrapes and spin-outs around the 14-turn course.