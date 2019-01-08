College
Dignitaries, sports figures attend Trent funeral: Hundreds of dignitaries, sports figures and other people have attended the funeral for Purdue University superfan and cancer activist Tyler Trent.
In a sanctuary of an Indianapolis church featuring many items of sports memorabilia collected by Trent, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb read a message Monday evening from Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen. Holcomb said the state and the nation were inspired by Trent's courage and bravery fighting the bone cancer that took his life Jan. 1.
Many speakers cited Trent's deep faith. Purdue quarterback David Blough said Trent would want the evening "to be all about Jesus."
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm attended with many members of the Purdue football team wearing black jerseys.
The Boilermaker Special locomotive mascot was parked outside the church.
Purdue will hold a Wednesday evening memorial honoring him.
Women's basketball
IU Northwest enters national poll: IU Northwest enters the latest NAIA Division II National Coaches Top 25 poll at No. 23.
The RedHawks are 15-4.
Men's basketball
South Suburban remains unbeaten: Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) had a game-high 37 to lead No. 1 ranked South Suburban College to an 85-71 win over Bryant and Stratton.
Chris Johnson added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (19-0). Jason Towers scored 13. Haasham Keys had 10 points.
Da Silva leads Missouri State over Indiana State: Tulio Da Silva had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Missouri State to a 72-57 victory over Indiana State on Tuesday night.
The Bears (7-9, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference) broke a two-game skid while Indiana State (9-6, 1-2) has lost three of its last four games each by double-digits.
Tyreke Key scored 14 points and Jordan Barnes added 10 for the Sycamores, which committed 22 turnovers.
Summer college baseball
Oilmen release schedule: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen, the defending Midwest Collegiate League champions, announced their 50-game regular-season schedule Tuesday.
The Oilmen and first-year manager Kevin Franchetti begin the regular season at DuPage County on May 28. The Oilmen's final regular season game is also at DuPage County on Aug. 4. The playoffs are set to run Aug. 6-11.
Northwest Indiana's first home game is set for 7:10 p.m. June 6 against those same Hounds, who the Oilmen defeated in the 2018 league championship series.
The Oilmen and Oil City Stadium will play host to the league all-star game July 13.
Oil City Stadium will again host the International Baseball Challenge, but unlike last season, the Oilmen will not play in the tournament, which is July 14-21. The Oilmen will be on the road for that eight-day stretch.