AUTO RACING
Earnhardt, family in plane crash landing: Dale Earnhardt Jr. will take the weekend off from broadcasting to be with his wife and daughter after the three were in a plane crash landing Thursday near Bristol Motor Speedway in Elizabethton, Tennessee. The 44-year-old television analyst and retired driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the crash in east Tennessee. Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, a dog and two pilots. Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.
WRESTLING
Davison wins silver medal at worlds: Chesterton graduate Lucas Davison earned a silver medal in the UWW Junior World Wrestling Championships Wednesday in Talinn, Estonia. Davison, a redshirt freshman at Northwestern, lost 5-4 to Russia's Alan Bagaev in the 92-kilogram/202-pound final.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
VU finshes 4-0 on Canada trip: Using an all-newcomer starting lineup, Valparaiso University's men's basketball team beat UQAM 81-68 Wednesday night in Montreal to wrap up a 4-0 trip to Canada. Donovan Clay scored a game-high 18 points for the Crusaders, Ben Krikke had 14 points and seven rebounds and Daniel Sackey added 10 points.
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats add outfielder: The Gary SouthShore RailCats signed rookie outfielder Michael Blatchford before Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Milkmen and traded outfielder John Price Jr. to the Winnipeg Goldeyes for future considerations. Price hit .234 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 33 games this season for the RailCats. In a late Wednesday game, Gary lost 8-5 in 11 innings to the visiting Texas AirHogs. Colin Willis was 4-for-5 with two homers, a triple, three runs and three RBIs for the RailCats.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
VU picks up transfer: Catcher Lily Aasland has transferred to Valparaiso University after redshirting last season at South Dakota, the Crusaders announced. Aasland is eligible immediately and will have four seasons of eligibility.
PRO BASKETBALL
Lakers' Cousins tears ACL in left knee: DeMarcus Cousins is facing rehab from another major injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers have endured their first big problem of a season with championship expectations. Cousins was diagnosed Thursday with a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury that could sideline the six-time All-Star big man for much — if not all — of this coming season. Cousins' agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, said a timeline for surgery is being discussed. Cousins, who spent last season with Golden State, got hurt earlier this week in a workout in Las Vegas. The ACL tear comes about 18 months after he ruptured his left Achilles tendon, and roughly four months after he tore his left quadriceps muscle during this past season's playoffs.