Men's basketball
Eberlein Drive advance to quarterfinals: With star guard Donald Sloan out, Jerome Randle took over, leading all scorers with 34 points as Eberlein Drive ran away from Gael Force in the second half and cruised to a 72-59 victory in the Sweet Sixteen of The Basketball Tournament.
Willie Reed contributed 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting for the victors, and James Michael McAdoo registered a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Eberlein Drive came out hot in the second half, outscoring Gael Force, 20-10, in the third quarter.
Eberlein Drive plays Team Challenge A at 6 p.m. today in the quarterfinals.
Auto racing
Suarez becomes 1st Mexican driver to win NASCAR Cup pole: Daniel Suarez made NASCAR history when he became the first Mexican driver to win a pole in the elite Cup series.
The milestone comes with a bit of an asterisk: Suarez earned the top spot for Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway because the times of front-row starters Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were tossed out because their cars failed inspection.
Suarez had qualified third but officially starts his bid for his first career Cup win from the pole.
"It feels good because we haven't been running well lately," Suarez said. "I feel like this is just the beginning of the weekend. The real business is (Sunday) and we have to keep this rolling."
He was the "El campeon!" of NASCAR's developmental series.
Rossi wins pole for Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio: Alexander Rossi won his third pole of the season Saturday, leading qualifying for the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, denied Will Power his third pole at the Lexington, Ohio, course. His NAPA Auto Parts Honda had a one-lap speed of 125.677 mph over the 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course.
"This is special," Rossi said. "Road courses are not the strongest attribute for me."
His previous poles this season were street courses at Long Beach and Belle Isle Park. He has four career poles.
Christopher Bell races 3rd straight NASCAR Xfinity victory: Christopher Bell made history Saturday at Iowa Speedway — even though nearly everything that could go against him did down the stretch.
Bell moved back out front in overtime to win a wild NASCAR Xfinity series race on Newton's bull ring, becoming the first series regular with three straight victories since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999.
Coming off victories in Kentucky and New Hampshire, Bell led 94 of 257 laps. He broke a tie with Cup driver Kyle Larson for the series season victory lead with four.
"When it's your day, it's your day," Bell said. "I'll take them any way I can get them, man."
Bell fell back to fourth in the first attempt at overtime before a red flag halted the race. He retook control in Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 20 car, going low to beat Justin Allgaier —the winner of the June race at Iowa.
Allgaier was second, followed by Kyle Benjamin and Ross Chastain.
Bell seized the top spot early in the final stage and, after a clean final pit stop, seemed set to cruise to a victory if the race stayed green.
It didn't, and Bell nearly got knocked out of the race in the first of three late incidents that set up a thrilling finish.
Bell avoided a near-disastrous crash with 14 laps left when Chase Briscoe spun out right in front of him. Bell somehow kept the No. 20 largely clean, and he held first on a restart with nine laps left before Garrett Smithley spun out to draw another flag that brought on overtime.
College football
Air Force DB is first openly gay service academy player: An Air Force defensive back is the first openly gay football player to play for a military academy.
The Gazette reports that sophomore Bradley Kim announced his sexual orientation on Friday to teammates, on social media and in an article in OutSports.
Kim said on social media that he is now comfortable and confident enough in himself to say that he is gay. He says he hopes that he can be an example to people who fear they won't be accepted.
Stephen Peters II, founder of the advocacy group The American Military Partner Association, says, "To our knowledge, it's safe to say Kim is the first Division 1 military academy football player to come out."
Several of Kim's teammates sent him messages of support through social media.
Air Force Academy officials say the academy strives to foster a culture where everyone gives and receives dignity and respect.