College softball
Elish suffers freak injury: Texas' Miranda Elish (Crown Point) was injured in a Friday NCAA Super Regional game against Alabama when a ball thrown by teammate struck the pitcher in the face.
Longhorns catcher Mary Iakopo fielded an Alabama bunt and attempted a throw to second base. Wire reports said the throw hit Elish squarely in the face, and she collapsed to the ground.
Elish left the game and was reportedly taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
Texas staved off elimination with a win Friday. Elish didn't play in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Crimson Tide, which ended the Longhorns' season.
Pro baseball
RailCats score late to pick up win: The RailCats scored four times in the eighth inning Saturday to rally for a 6-5 win over Sioux Falls.
Andy DeJesus, Colin Willis, John Price Jr. and Evan Marzilli each had two hits for Gary. Robbie Coursel (Michigan City) picked us first win as a RailCat, allowing an earned run on three hits with three strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Pro golf
Broadhurst opens 2-shot lead at Senior PGA Championship: Whatever unease Paul Broadhurst felt following a near 2-1/2 hour weather delay quickly evaporated once he hit his first tee shot into the middle of the narrow fairway on the fifth hole at Oak Hill Country Club.
The defending champion felt even better to come out of a second weather delay and par the final three holes for a bogey-free round and a two-shot lead in the Senior PGA Championship.
"I guess determination," the 53-year-old Englishman said in describing what it took to shoot a 3-under 67 and move to 6-under 204 entering the final day of the major tournament.
It took some patience, as well, for Broadhurst to navigate a narrow course with tiny greens and amid ever-changing weather conditions to extend his bogey-free streak to 38 consecutive holes. He's in position to become the tournament's first back-to-back winner since Colin Montgomerie in 2014-15, and eighth in the event's 80-year history.