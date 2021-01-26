SPORTS DIGEST: Evans earns national honor

Women's basketball

Evans earns national honor: Louisville's Dana Evans (West Side) was named the Ann Meyers Drysdale Women's National Player of the Week on Tuesday. The award is voted on by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The 5-foot-6 senior guard averaged 23.0 points per game and also earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors.

Men's basketball

VU's Krikke named MVC Player of the Week: Valparaiso sophomore Ben Krikke was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week by the league office on Tuesday.nKrikke’s week was highlighted by a 25-point, 15-rebound effort in Sunday’s win at Illinois State, a performance that helped Valpo secure a two-game road sweep against the Redbirds. Krikke averaged a team-high 13.7 points per game over three contests this week, while sharing the team lead in rebounding during the three-game stretch (7.3).

SSC moves up to No. 1: South Suburban College has moved up a spot to No. 1 in the latest NJCAA Division II Poll. It is the ninth year the Bulldogs have been ranked No. 1 during coach John Pigatti’s 15 seasons. The Bulldogs open their season this Saturday at Danville Area CC.

Boys basketball