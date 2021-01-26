SPORTS DIGEST: Evans earns national honor

Women's basketball
Evans earns national honor: Louisville's Dana Evans (West Side) was named the Ann Meyers Drysdale Women's National Player of the Week on Tuesday. The award is voted on by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The 5-foot-6 senior guard averaged 23.0 points per game and also earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors.
Men's basketball
VU's Krikke named MVC Player of the Week: Valparaiso sophomore Ben Krikke was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week by the league office on Tuesday.nKrikke’s week was highlighted by a 25-point, 15-rebound effort in Sunday’s win at Illinois State, a performance that helped Valpo secure a two-game road sweep against the Redbirds. Krikke averaged a team-high 13.7 points per game over three contests this week, while sharing the team lead in rebounding during the three-game stretch (7.3).
SSC moves up to No. 1: South Suburban College has moved up a spot to No. 1 in the latest NJCAA Division II Poll. It is the ninth year the Bulldogs have been ranked No. 1 during coach John Pigatti’s 15 seasons. The Bulldogs open their season this Saturday at Danville Area CC.
Boys basketball
Kouts' Wireman earns IBCA honor: Kouts senior Cole Wireman was named the District 1 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week, leading the Mustangs to the Porter County Conference Tournament title. Wireman had a double-double of 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 79-50 win over Boone Grove in the title game. He had 23 points in an 84-60 opening-round win over Westville. He then had 28 points in a 69-44 win over South Central.
Pro basketball
Bulls' Carter to miss at least a month: Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. is expected to miss at least another month because of a bruised right quadriceps after an MRI on Tuesday confirmed the original diagnosis, the team announced. Carter, averaging 12.8 points and eight rebounds, sat out the past three games following a collision in practice.
College football
Hoosiers name Georgia's Warren new defensive coordinator: Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren has been hired as the new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Indiana. Warren replaces Kane Wommack, who took the South Alabama head coaching job after two seasons in charge of Indiana's defense. The 44-year-old Warren spent the previous two seasons coaching Georgia's defensive backs. Prior to joining the Bulldogs staff, he spent 2018 at Florida's cornerbacks coach and 2017 as Tennessee's defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator.