Men's basketball
Ex-Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person to plead guilty: Former Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person is scheduled to plead guilty on Tuesday to a conspiracy charge in a scandal that involved bribes paid to families of NBA-bound young athletes to steer them to top schools and favored money managers and agents.
The change-of-plea hearing was revealed in a filing late Friday by prosecutors in Manhattan federal court.
Person was scheduled to go to trial in June. He will be the fourth and final assistant coach from a major college basketball program charged in the case to change his plea.
His plea deal is expected to be roughly the same as that offered to the other coaches with a recommended sentencing guideline range of two to 2 1/2 years in prison.
Pro football
Miami QB Ryan Tannehill traded to Titans for draft picks: Ryan Tannehill has a new team. Now the Miami Dolphins need a new quarterback.
Miami traded Tannehill on Friday to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that also involved draft picks. The Dolphins sent their sixth-round pick this year to the Titans for a fourth-round choice in 2020 and a seventh-round pick in April.
Tannehill's sports agency tweeted that as part of the trade, he signed a one-year deal with the Titans. He will replace Blaine Gabbert as the backup to Marcus Mariota. General manager Jon Robinson said Friday that Gabbert will be released.
Tannehill turns 31 in July, and his departure from Miami had been expected. He became the starting quarterback as a rookie in 2012 and has still never taken a postseason snap.
His contract was to balloon to $18.7 million in base salary this year, and he would have counted $26.6 million against the salary cap.
Auto racing
Dillon wins pole at Fontana after nobody finishes final lap: Austin Dillon won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race in Auto Club Speedway on Friday after no drivers completed a lap in the final round of qualifying.
Dillon got his fourth career pole essentially by default after a bizarre scene that ended with fans booing the drivers when they all waited too long to start their last laps.
"I have seen it in other sports, but never seen it in ours," Clint Bowyer said. "We just got booed, and it is disappointing."
With all 12 final-round drivers determined to go out as late as possible in a drafting group, every car idled near the front of the pit road in a Southern California-style traffic jam from the start of the five-minute final session until roughly 44 seconds remained.
Everybody blew the timing, as it turned out: The cars had barely exited Turn 4 when time ran out, which meant none of the final laps counted. Dillon got the pole for turning the fastest lap in the previous round in his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller called it "making a mockery out of the qualifying process," but most of the drivers said they used the strategy that's necessary to compete under the new racing rules package.