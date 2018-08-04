Pro basketball
Fever uses stellar defense to beat Liberty: It would have been easy for the Fever to not play well after travel issues forced them to get to New York hours before the tip Saturday. Candice Dupree and her teammates wouldn't let that happen.
Indiana battled back from a 15-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Liberty 68-55. Dupree finished with a season-high 25 points and Natalie Achonwa added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Fever (5-23), who held New York without a field goal in the fourth quarter.
The Fever were supposed to fly to New York on Friday afternoon, but their flight was canceled so they flew in Saturday morning instead.
"That grit and never give up attitude defines the Indiana Fever and we're going to play with that till the very end," Achonwa said. "Doesn't matter about our record. I've said it all season you can come into our locker room and you wouldn't know what our record is."
The win was the second straight for the Fever — the first time they've won consecutive games since May, 2017.
"I credit them to continue getting good defensive stops and not let Tina (Charles) get comfortable," Indiana coach Pokey Chatman said. "Keep getting me those shots and they will fall. It was a great defensive effort."
Auto racing
Logano wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen: This time, Joey Logano survived the rain.
Logano passed Penske Racing teammate Brad Keselowski on a restart in the closing laps and held off his final challenge to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International in a race that was red-flagged for rain, forcing the drivers to briefly run on grooved rain tires.
"I thought that was going to be my best shot," Logano said. "I wasn't going to go all or nothing, but I was able to get all the way to their doors. It's hard racing at the end. We were going for it."
Logano, who started from pole, took control with under 10 laps to go in the 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile layout. He dived to the inside on the first turn, making it three-wide going through the 90-degree right-hander. The move forced Keselowski, who was leading, wide as Logano assumed the top spot, leaving his teammate behind.
The series had raced in the rain before, in Montreal in 2008, and it proved dramatic with water 6-8 inches deep on parts of the track. Logano wrecked in that race when he slammed into a car he couldn't see.
Denny Hamlin Cup wins pole at Watkins Glen: Denny Hamlin has won the NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen International.
Hamlin traversed the 2.45-mile layout at 125.534 mph to take the top spot in the No. 11 Toyota, ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. It's Hamlin's 27th career pole in Cup.
Chase Elliott, who topped the first round of qualifying, will start third in the No. 9 Chevy, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.
Pro hockey
Golden Knights sign Karlsson to $5.25M, 1-year deal: William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights avoided arbitration with a $5.25 million, one-year contract for the high-scoring forward.
General manager George McPhee announced the deal Saturday. Karlsson gets a significant raise from his previous $1 million salary.
"In the arbitration process, it helps to get the deal done," McPhee said. "The parties get sharper and more focused as the hearing nears. We're happy with this deal and we believe that William is as well. He seems to be happy with it. It was a good compromise."
The 25-year-old Karlsson set career highs with 43 goals and 35 assists in 82 games last season, helping Vegas win the Pacific Division and reach the Stanley Cup Final. He won the Lady Byng Award for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct with a high standard of play.
Karlsson was hoping for a long-term contract, but instead gets a one-year deal before becoming a restricted free agent once again next season.
"There are cases like this one where sometimes both sides need a little more time to evaluate what that value is," McPhee said. "He's being paid very well, similar to his linemates. We talked about being happy that we have the deal done and both sides are looking forward to getting going next year and at some point next year getting a deal done."
Karlsson played on Vegas' top line with Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault last season. The trio combined to score 92 goals.
The Golden Knights selected Karlsson from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the expansion draft in the summer of 2017. He had 18 goals and 32 assists in 183 NHL games before last season.