Prep basketball
Fisher, Furlin to be inducted into Indiana Hall of Fame: Rod Fisher and Lisa (Furlin) Burnison will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Both are members of the 18th class for women's basketball.
Fisher is the second winningest coach in state girls basketball history. In time at Wirt and West Side, he amassed a mark of 674-210. He spent 35 years with the Cougars. West Side was the Class 4A runner-up in 2005.
Burnison was a 1992 Indiana All-Star. The Valparaiso grad totaled 1,059 points and 511 rebounds for the Vikings, who were 98-8 during her career. The Vikings advanced to the 1991 and 1992 state finals.
The class will be honored April 27.
Men's basketball
Lewis leads SSC rout: Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) scored a career-high 43 points to lead No. 1-ranked South Suburban College over Southwest Academy (Canada) 114-52 at the North American JUCO/Prep Classic.
Joffari Brown added 12 points, Jason Towers had 11 and Malcolm Bell 10.
Sycamores fall to TCU: Jaylen Fisher scored 14 points and helped TCU outshoot the nation's most accurate 3-point shooting team in a 90-70 win over Indiana State on Sunday.
Indiana State entered the game tops in the nation in 3-point percentage, at 48.2 percent. But the Sycamores missed nine of their first 11 from 3-point range and made just 19 percent for the game.
The Horned Frogs' defense harassed Indiana State (6-3) into more than just cold shooting. The Sycamores committed 20 turnovers, including several shot-clock violations.
"We earned what we got, and that's a 20-point loss," Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. "They just got after us. They were a little more aggressive and a little more physical.
"We were really tentative on offense and stood around too much. We had some chances, but it was just turnovers, turnovers, turnovers."
Jordan Barnes led Indiana State with 17 points and seven assists.
Pro hockey
Crawford injured in Blackhawks loss: Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford left Chicago's 7-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday with 1:30 left in the first period after the back of his head struck the right post during a goalmouth pile-up.
Crawford suffered a concussion on Dec. 23, 2017, at New Jersey that forced him to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season and the first five games of 2018-19. He returned on Oct. 18 against Arizona and was 6-14-2 with a 3.23 goals-against average in 22 games entering Sunday's contest.
Crawford had just made a left pad save on Logan Couture, who had broken in off right wing. As Couture cut across the crease, Chicago's Dylan Strome tried to cut him off and slashed him.
At the same moment, San Jose's Evander Kane plowed into Strome from behind and Strome tumbled into Crawford, forcing the goalie into the goalpost.
Kane was assessed a minor penalty for goaltender interference.
Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini scored in the first period for last-place Chicago, which lost for 10th time in its last 11 games despite grabbing an early 2-0 lead. Cam Ward replaced Crawford and gave up five goals on 35 shots.