College baseball
Oilmen name Franchetti as manager: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen have hired Highland native Kevin Franchetti as their new manager, the team announced Wednesday.
Franchetti replaces Adam Enright, who stepped down in August after the Oilmen captured the Midwest Collegiate League championship.
“Taking over the Oilmen is like taking over the Yankees of this league,” Franchetti said in a news release. “It’s something you dream about, but don’t ever think is going to happen.”
The 27-year-old Franchetti returns to the Oilmen after having played for the team in 2012, winning an MCL championship in Northwest Indiana's inaugural season. He also managed the MCL rival Southland Vikings to the 2017 league title. Southland posted a 16-28 record in 2016 before improving to 32-23 under Franchetti, who made history as the first to win MCL championships as both a player and manager.
“Not too many coaches these days are able to connect with their players like Franchetti,” wrote former Viking Tyler Kenjic in a direct message. “Obviously Kevin played ball and has knowledge of the game, and that goes without saying. What separates him is that he is truly a player's coach that wants to go out to the field and have fun and laugh with the guys. … The energy he brings on a daily basis and the environment he produces with the guys are simply what you want in a head coach.”
Franchetti played high school ball at local power Andrean before playing three years of catcher at Ball State, then moving on to Carson Newman for his fourth year of NCAA eligibility. The 59ers won the 2009 state championship with Franchetti, who twice earned all-conference and all-area honors. After finishing his collegiate career, Franchetti joined the staff at Division II Quincy University in Illinois.
The Oilmen hope to repeat as champions after making a run to the title as the No. 3 seed following a 25-18 regular-season record in 2018. — Robbie Weinstein
Pro football
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to get week to get ready: Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer isn't buying it.
The Green Bay Packers can say all they want that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is day to day with a knee injury. The two-time NFL MVP will be given the whole week to get ready for Sunday's game against Minnesota, coach Mike McCarthy said.
"Yeah, well, you know he walks on water, so I'm sure he's going to play," Zimmer said Wednesday in a conference call.
Green Bay returned to the practice field on Wednesday, though Rodgers did not participate and stayed at Lambeau Field to rehab. Asked at his locker if it was accurate to say his injury was a sprained knee, Rodgers said, "Sure ... say sprained knee."
Wearing a brace could be an option, depending on how the quarterback feels later in the week. If he can't go, the Packers would turn to backup DeShone Kizer, who accounted for two turnovers after coming in when Rodgers got hurt in the second quarter last week against the Bears.
"Haven't even thought about that," Rodgers said when asked if he had confidence in Kizer if the backup needed to start.
Pro tennis
Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams: A cartoon of Serena Williams that has been widely condemned as a racist depiction of the tennis great has been partially reprinted on the front page of the Melbourne-based newspaper that initially published it.
The Herald Sun newspaper printed an edited portion of the cartoon — featuring 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams jumping on a broken racket during her dispute with a chair umpire in the U.S. Open final — among caricatures of other famous people Wednesday under the headline "Welcome to the PC World."
The newspaper, which has Australia's largest circulation, has defended its cartoonist Mark Knight's depiction of Williams and is asserting that the condemnation, which has come from around the world, is driven by political correctness.
"If the self-appointed censors of Mark Knight get their way on his Serena Williams cartoon, our new politically correct life will be very dull indeed," the paper said on its front page.
Williams has won the Australian Open singles title seven times at Melbourne Park, including in 2017 when she was pregnant. She is a crowd favorite at the first tennis major of the year, which is held each January at a venue that is within sight of the Herald Sun's headquarters.
In comments published by News Corp., Knight said he created the cartoon after watching Williams' "tantrum" during her U.S. Open final loss to Naomi Osaka on Saturday and that it was designed to illustrate "her poor behavior on the day, not about race."