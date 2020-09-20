SPORTS DIGEST: Furyk makes it 2 for 2 on tour

Pro golf

Furyk makes it 2 for 2 on tour: Jim Furyk joined Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two PGA Tour Champions starts, beating Jerry Kelly with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff in the Pure Insurance Championship. The 50-year-old Furyk won The Ally Championship last month in Michigan in his tour debut. Palmer won his first two events in 1980, and Fleisher accomplished the feat in 1999. “I feel very fortunate, it means a lot,” Furyk said. “When I won at Ally, I hadn’t won in over five years. It’s why we play the game, it’s why you work so hard, it’s to have this feeling. I feel honored I guess to be mentioned with AP. I look at the hard work I put in a lot of this year through our delay, our break."

Hall wins Portland Classic in playoff: Georgia Hall won the Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory in the United States, beating Ashleigh Buhai with a par on the second hole of a playoff. Hall won after falling into a tie with a bogey on the part-4 18th in regulation. “To bogey the last I was quite upset about that,” Hall said. “I had to refigure myself and get back to try and win that playoff.”

Pro cycling