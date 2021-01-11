SPORTS DIGEST:: Gonzaga, Baylor maintain stranglehold at top of poll

Men's basketball

Gonzaga, Baylor maintain stranglehold at top of poll: Gonzaga and Baylor were the top two teams in The Associated Press preseason men’s college basketball poll. That hasn't changed after eight weeks of twists and turns. The Zags received 63 of 64 first-place votes and the Bears had the other one from a national media panel in the poll released Monday. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week. Gonzaga and Baylor split most of the first-place votes in the preseason AP Top 25, but the Zags have become the clear-cut No. 1 after stringing together a series of routs. Baylor (11-0) also has yet to be tested seriously. The Bears’ closest game was an 11-point victory over Iowa State on Jan. 2. They won two lopsided games last week, beating Oklahoma 76-61 and TCU 67-49. The win over Oklahoma was coach Scott Drew’s 372nd, one more than his father, former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew. “He’s a coach, he knows who deserves the credit, and that’s the players and the staff, administration,” Scott Drew said after a congratulatory video message from his father was played after the game. “Head coaches get to benefit from that.”