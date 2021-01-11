SPORTS DIGEST:: Gonzaga, Baylor maintain stranglehold at top of poll

Men's basketball
Gonzaga, Baylor maintain stranglehold at top of poll: Gonzaga and Baylor were the top two teams in The Associated Press preseason men’s college basketball poll. That hasn't changed after eight weeks of twists and turns. The Zags received 63 of 64 first-place votes and the Bears had the other one from a national media panel in the poll released Monday. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week. Gonzaga and Baylor split most of the first-place votes in the preseason AP Top 25, but the Zags have become the clear-cut No. 1 after stringing together a series of routs. Baylor (11-0) also has yet to be tested seriously. The Bears’ closest game was an 11-point victory over Iowa State on Jan. 2. They won two lopsided games last week, beating Oklahoma 76-61 and TCU 67-49. The win over Oklahoma was coach Scott Drew’s 372nd, one more than his father, former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew. “He’s a coach, he knows who deserves the credit, and that’s the players and the staff, administration,” Scott Drew said after a congratulatory video message from his father was played after the game. “Head coaches get to benefit from that.”
College football
Palmer, Stoops lead college Hall of Fame class: Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class. The National Football Foundation announced the newly elected hall of famers Monday. This class will be inducted in December. Joining Southern Cal's Palmer and Stoops will be versatile running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J. Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackles Harris Barton of North Carolina and Aaron Taylor of Notre Dame; defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State, Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee. Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was also selected for induction along with former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.
Women's basketball
Washington St earns 1st ranking in AP Top 25: Kamie Ethridge was surprised to hear that Washington State had never been ranked before. Now the Cougars coach can add that to the team's list of accomplishments: They entered The Associated Press women's college basketball poll at No. 25 on Monday. While Washington State was enjoying its first ranking, Stanford tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the poll. The Cardinal received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. They were followed by Louisville, North Carolina State, UConn and South Carolina.