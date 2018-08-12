Pro baseball
Gunn, RailCats fall to Saints: Starter Alex Gunn allowed five earned runs on eight hits in three innings Sunday, leading to the RailCats' 9-5 loss to host St. Paul.
Gunn (7-6) had two walks and three strikeouts.
Garrett Copeland had a solo home run for Gary.
College football
McNair lawyer calls for Maryland coach DJ Durkin to be fired: The attorney for the family of the University of Maryland offensive lineman who died after a strenuous offseason workout is calling for Terrapins football coach DJ Durkin to be fired, citing the abusive culture of the program and the team's failure to properly react after Jordan McNair fell ill on the practice field.
The 19-year-old McNair was hospitalized May 29 and died June 13. McNair family attorney Billy Murphy Jr. said Sunday he's seen the preliminary death certificate and has concluded, "This is an obvious heatstroke case."
Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday in the wake of reports that he and his staff verbally abused and humiliated players since his arrival in College Park, Maryland, two years ago.
"Coach Durkin should be fired immediately," Murphy said. "His conduct and the conduct of the coaches was reprehensible. They were not prepared ... to deal with a heatstroke incident."
Murphy also contended the climate of the program was all wrong, and cannot be corrected unless Durkin is no longer part of it.
Durkin "fostered a horrible culture," Murphy said, that included "physical and verbal" abuse of players.
"And the third reason he ought to be fired is: How are you going to have a viable football program as long as it is possible for him to become the coach again?" Murphy said.
Murphy has not yet filed a lawsuit against the school on behalf of the family, but said that's only a matter of time. Dr. Rod Walters, a former college athletic trainer, has been hired by Maryland to head an independent investigation, which is expected to be available by Sept. 15.
Pro football
Jaguars suspend Ramsey, Fowler after practice altercation: The Jacksonville Jaguars have suspended All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming a Jaguars football player.
Neither one will make the trip to Minnesota on Tuesday for two days of joint practices and a preseason game. The teams play Saturday.
Fowler was involved in several fights Sunday, including one after practice with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Ramsey shouted profanities at media members who caught the altercation on video.
The team released a one-sentence statement Sunday evening announcing the suspensions. Coach Doug Marrone is expected to address the decision Tuesday.
Ngakoue and Fowler exchanged words while walking off the practice field, prompting one skirmish . Ngakoue and Fowler got into it again outside the practice-field gates and had to be pulled apart by teammates, coaches and security personnel. General manager Dave Caldwell could be seen leading Ngakoue away by the wrist.
Amateur golf
Alabama's Kristen Gillman wins 2nd US Women's Amateur title: Kristen Gillman won the U.S. Women's Amateur for the second time Sunday, beating Alabama teammate Jiwon Jeon 7 and 6 in the 36-hole final at The Golf Club of Tennessee.
"It's really cool to be able to have it on there again," Gillman said about her name on the Robert Cox Trophy. "Everyone who was playing in this tournament was picturing their name on it at the end of the week, so it's really nice to be able to do that and accomplish that."
The 20-year-old Gillman, from Austin, Texas, also in 2014 as a 16-year-old at Nassau Country Club in Glen Cove, New York.
"It was definitely more emotional to win this time," Gillman said. "And my mom (Laura) wasn't able to come the first time, so she flew here last night to watch me play in the final match. So it was really cool to have her be able to be here, too, to experience this win because I know that last time she wanted to be here, but she just had eye surgery, so she couldn't fly."
Pro basketball
Sun dominate glass, beat Sky: Courtney Williams scored 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Sky 82-75 on Sunday.
Chiney Ogwumike had 13 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Sun (18-13). Connecticut had 21 offensive rebounds and a 51-33 edge on the glass overall.
Stefanie Dolson had 20 points, and Kahleah Copper scored 16 for the Sky (11-19). Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.