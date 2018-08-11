Prep cross country
Host C.P. sweeps invite titles: Genesio Christofanelli (16 minutes, 27.11 seconds) and Jaelyn Burgos (19:54) won their respective individual titles, leading host Crown Point to a sweep at its invitational Saturday at Lemon Lake.
The Bulldogs defeated Lake Central 23-42 for the boys team title.
The Indians' Isaac Beatty was the runner-up (17:14.33).
Christofanelli's teammates Quinton Bock (17.22.17) and Jackson Holok (17:37.64) placed third and fourth, respectively.
The Bulldogs defeated Lake Central 31-48 in the girls team event. Burgos' teammate Maddie Russin was second (20:39.42).
Munster's Maria Blaesing (20:56.08) and Hannah Robbins (21:07.99) placed third and fourth, respectively for Munster, which placed third with 66 points.
Girls soccer
Kouts ties Illiana Christian: Kennedi Sternberg scored a goal as the Fillies tied the Vikings.
Bri Harper added an assist. Goalie Mckenna Magura had 17 saves.
Swimming
Team USA relay DQ'd at Pan Pacific Championships: The United States' 400-meter freestyle relay was disqualified for swimming out of order.
The team, which included Blake Pieroni (Chesterton), had set a meet record.
Pieroni still has had an impressive summer. He won the 100 free at the USA Swimming National Championships in July.
College football
Maryland puts Durkin on leave amid football investigation: Maryland placed head coach DJ Durkin on administrative leave Saturday while the school scrutinizes allegations of poor behavior by the football staff, apparent misdeeds that came to light following the death of a player.
In an open letter, athletic director Damon Evans wrote: "At this time, the best decision for our football program is to place Maryland head football coach DJ Durkin on leave so we can properly review the culture of the program."
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will serve as interim coach.
Earlier Saturday, the head of the football team's strength and conditioning staff was placed on paid leave while the school investigates claims he verbally abused and humiliated players, according to a person briefed on the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Maryland had not announced the decision regarding Rick Court.
Maryland has also placed two athletic training staffers it did not identify on leave as it investigates the death of Jordan McNair. The 19-year-old offensive lineman was hospitalized May 29 after a team workout and died June 13. Dr. Rod Walters, a former college athletic trainer, has been hired by Maryland to investigate the circumstances of the death. A report is expected by Sept. 15. McNair's parents are being represented by Baltimore attorney Bill Murphy, whose firm is also investigating.
In his open letter, Evans wrote: "The external review into the tragic death of Jordan McNair continues, and we have committed to releasing publicly the report being prepared by an independent and national expert."
Auto racing
Allgaeir wins Xfiinity race at Mid-Ohio: Justin Allgaier used fresh tires to pass rookie Austin Cindric with four laps left and win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Allgaier used the sixth restart of the race to squeeze by Cindric on Turn 1, then held off his challenge on the 72nd lap for his third series win of the year. He also won at Dover and Iowa for JR Motorsport.
He was seventh for the last restart on Lap 69 but had used the caution to replace all four tires.
"We needed to get up front," Allgaier said. "We know the last restart was going to be pivotal."
Cindric, the pole-sitter for Team Penske, finished 2.05 seconds back after leading 59 of the 75 laps on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course.
"It's NASCAR racing. We knew there would be a late-race restart," Cindric said. "Great driver on new tires, great restart. We finished second. It's frustrating. This place means a lot to me. We just came up short."
Daniel Hemric was third, followed by Matt Tifft and Ryan Truex. Series leader Christopher Bell was 11th.
"Justin did a great job moving through traffic," Hemric said. "When you have new tires at some point during the run it tends to equal but he did a good job getting as far in front as he did.
"I was sitting there watching (Allgaier and Cindric) go at it. It was a heck of a race from my viewpoint."