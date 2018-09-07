Men's cross country
Host PNW wins meet; Chapa breaks program record: Freshman Antonio Chapa (Portage) placed second in a Purdue Northwest record time of 26 minutes, 9.9 seconds Friday to lead the Pride to the title at the PNW Classic.
Purdue Northwest won its meet with 39 points.
PNW had seven runners in the top 15. Adam Joseph (Lowell) was sixth in 26:27.2, and Michael Crook was ninth in 27:07.4.
Women's cross country
PNW finishes second at classic: Brendea McNeal (Merrillville) placed fifth in 20:16.7 to lead Purdue Northwest to a second-place team finish at the PNW Classic.
Trinity Christian defeated the Pride 23 to 56 for the team crown.
College baseball
DeBrouwer joins VU staff as volunteer assistant: Dylan DeBrouwer has been named a volunteer assistant coach at Valparaiso, rounding out head coach staff Brian Schmack's staff.
DeBrouwer will serve as the infield instructor and will oversee the team’s strength and conditioning program.
DeBrouwer comes to Valpo after spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Greenville (Illinois) University, where he served as the recruiting coordinator, hitting coach, infield coach and strength and conditioning coach. In his first season on staff, DeBrouwer helped lead Greenville to the second conference championship in program history and a single-season program record for wins in 2017. The team ranked in the Top 25 nationally in Division III in home runs, stolen bases and double plays turned. In addition, DeBrouwer holds sports performance certifications in “speed & agility” and “sports nutrition.”
Women's volleyball
Anderson helps VU defeat Air Force: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 48 assists and 11 digs Friday in a 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 win over Air Force.
Allison Ketcham added 17 kills and 24 digs. Katherine Carlson had 13 kills and 11 digs. Rylee Cookerly had 19 digs. Alana Brown had three aces.
PNW falls to Northwood: Carissa Jones (Bishop Noll) and Jenna DalSanto (Andrean) each had five kills, but Purdue Northwest lost 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 to Northwood.
Christina DalSanto (Andrean) added 13 digs.
Men's soccer
Calumet College falls at Blue Devil Classic: Nemanja Stefanovic and Austin Aguilera scored, but Calumet College lost 7-2 to Lawrence Techological at the Blue Devil Classic.
Roy Gean added six saves.
Girls soccer
Michalak leads Hebron past Kouts: Halley Michalek had three saves in Hebron's 2-0 Porter County Conference win over Kouts.
Katlyn Cherry and Allison Hano each had a goal for the Hawks (8-1, 2-0).
Girls volleyball
Boone Grove sweeps Hebron: Sydney Dixon had 13 kills and six aces to lead Boone Grove to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-7 PCC sweep over Hebron.
Abby Foster added eight kills for the Wolves (13-5, 3-0). Olivia Hendzel had 20 assists, five aces and four kills.
Pro golf
Schauffele in front at BMW by 2 shots while Woods falls back: Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk had an easy time deciding on three of his four picks for the Ryder Cup.
Xander Schauffele is making the last one a little more difficult.
Schauffele nearly holed a wedge on his second hole, rolled in a 40-foot birdie putt in the middle of his round Friday and wound up with a 6-under 64 in the BMW Championship for the lowest 36-hole score of his career and a two-shot lead over Justin Rose.
He also made it more difficult on Tiger Woods, who again goes into a weekend have to catch up to the leaders.
One day after he opened with a 62 — his lowest score since his last victory more than five years ago — Woods went eight holes before his first birdie and didn't make many after that. He finished with two straight bogeys for a 70 that left him five shots behind in a tie for 12th.
Pro tennis
Nadal withdraws from semifinal match: Rafael Nadal felt the pain sear into his right knee early in his U.S. Open semifinal, on what he called "a bad movement." It was a familiar pain, one that he's dealt with off-and-on for years.
The defending champion looked up at his guest box and indicated something was wrong. He tried to continue. Eventually, he could not.
Nadal stopped playing after dropping the opening two sets Friday night, putting Juan Martin del Potro back in a Grand Slam final for the first time since winning the 2009 title at Flushing Meadows.
Del Potro was leading 7-6 (3), 6-2 after two hours of play when Nadal shook his head and said he had to stop. Del Potro will face two-time U.S. Open champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final. Djokovic defeated Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the other semi.