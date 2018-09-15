Girls volleyball
Host VCA wins invitational crown: Host Victory Christian defeated Washington Township 23-25, 25-23, 15-6 to win its invitational Saturday.
The Lions (17-2) defeated Hebron 25-8, 25-22 in the semifinals.
VCA's Chloe Herrold and Haley Butcher were named to the all-tournament team.
Marquette Catholic placed fifth with a 2-1 mark.
The Blazers (12-13) lost 25-14, 25-22 to Washington Township in the opener, but rallied for sweeps over LaCrosse (25-22, 25-22) and River Forest (25-21, 25-18).
Senior Maggie Williams led the Blazers in kills with 13. Williams also tallied six digs. Junior Ally McConnell recorded nine kills to go with nine digs. Senior libero Bri Moyer racked up 21 digs and six aces. Sophomore Ryleigh Grott registered eight kills and senior Isabela Pacheco accounted for four aces and five digs.
Emily Lasky was named to the all-tourney team.
Boys soccer
Chesterton edges Harrison: Robbie Capehart and Ryan O'Dell each scored goals to lead Class 3A No. 2-ranked Chesterton to 2-1 win over Harrison.
Seth Conway and Zack Bowser added assists. Nick Harmon and Peter Girzadas each had one save.
Lake Central shuts out Harrison: Marcus Orciuch had two saves to preserve a 3-0 victory for Class 3A No. 7 Lake Central against Harrison.
Carson Shrader had a goal and assist. Nathan Thomas and Jake Noldin also scored for the Indians. Alex Osorio had an assist.
Tatalovich leads Boone Grove to win: Logan Tatalovich had two goals to lead Boone Grove past Wheeler 2-1.
Logan Lipkovitch had three saves.
Jackson Koroluk had a goal for the Bearcats. Russell Moricz had four saves.
Baker leads Wildcats over Mustangs: Westin Baker had a hat trick and an assist in Hanover Central's 5-1 win over Kouts.
Nick McCarroll added two goals and two assists. Kamden Sarkey had an assist. Noah McWilliams made five saves.
Connelly leads Blazers to win: Patrick Connelly had two goals to lead Marquette Catholic to a 2-1 win over Bethany Christian.
Ian Baker had an assist, while Liam Monroe had seven goals.
Munster ties South Bend St. Joseph: David Dafiaghor had a goal and assist to help Munster tie Class 2A No. 1 South Bend St. Joseph.
PJ Katona also scored for the Mustangs (4-4-3), while Tim Gianni made nine saves.
Girls soccer
Wheeler rolls past Boone Grove: Lyric Green had a hat trick and an assist, helping Class A No. 1-ranked Wheeler defeat Boone Grove 11-1.
Riley Garcia, Claudia Philips (two assists), Lauren Putz, Gia Diaz, Anna Capellari and Payton Fairbairn also scored for the Bearcats (12-0).
Morgan Putz also had two assists. Ash Minton made a save.
Women's volleyball
Purdue Northwest falls to Davenport: Jenna Pasko (T.F. South) had nine kills, but Purdue Northwest lost 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 to Davenport.
Carissa Jones (Bishop Noll) added eight kills.
Pro baseball
Lester leads Cubs over Reds: After seven dominant innings from Jon Lester, the Cubs turned to a closer-by-committee missing Pedro Strop.
Lester allowed two hits over seven innings with a season-high nine strikeouts, Willson Contreras hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and the Cubs beat the Reds 1-0 to maintain their NL Central lead.
Justin Wilson pitched the eighth. Jesse Chavez got the first out in the ninth and Randy Rosario retired Joey Votto on a fly to warning track in left-center. Steve Cishek retired Eugenio Suarez on a broken-bat grounder to third for his fourth save, completing a four-hitter.
"We know we're going to be matched up throughout the game, and that's what (manager) Joe (Maddon) likes to do," Cishek said.
Seeking their third straight division title, the Cubs entered 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place Milwaukee. Chicago has won three straight, four of five and eight straight against Cincinnati.
Indians win third straight division title: With ski googles perched on his head, Michael Brantley stood in the middle of Cleveland's rocking clubhouse just a few from a bin overflowing with dozens of empty beer and champagne bottles.
The party was in full swing on Saturday. So were the Indians.
And as he watched his teammates target each other with foamy fluids, Brantley wanted to cherish an AL Central championship that seemed preordained.
"I'm savoring every moment of this," Brantley said after the Indians won their third straight division title on Saturday.
Unchallenged for months, the Indians scored 11 runs in the first two innings and rolled to a 15-0 rout over the Detroit Tigers, who made four errors, managed only two hits and proved to be no match for the Indians since April.