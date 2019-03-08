Women's basketball
IU Northwest falls in national tourney: Michelle Borgen had 15 points Friday, but No. 5 Indiana Northwest lost 82-60 to No. 1 Southeastern (Florida) in the Sweet 16 of the NAIA Division II National Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
Gina Rubino (Lake Central) added 14 points for the RedHawks (27-8). Chloe Salman added 13 points, while Ashley O'Malley (Lake Central) had 10.
No. 10 Iowa holds off Indiana: Megan Gustafson scored 30 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and scored the last five points to help No. 8 Iowa pull away late for a 70-61 victory over Indiana — the first quarterfinal Big Ten tourney victory of her career.
Ali Patberg scored 25 to lead the Hoosiers.
Men's basketball
German helps lift Northern Illinois past Ball State: Eugene German (21st Century) had 15 points to help Northern Illinois defeat Ball State 64-57.
Tahjai Teague had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (15-16, 6-12 Mid-American Conference). Tayler Persons added 14 points and six rebounds. K.J. Walton had 10 points.
College baseball
Weather interrupts VU-South Carolina game: Valparaiso's game Friday against No. 24 South Carolina was suspended due to rain. Valparaiso trails 4-1 after four innings. The game will resume Saturday afternoon.
Cross country
Celebration for Mick Cavanaugh takes place Sunday: An informal gathering will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Drive, to celebrate the life of longtime cross country coach Mick Cavanaugh.
Cavanaugh spent time on the coaching staffs at Portage and Valparaiso. He is dealing with the recurrence of cancer and his receiving in-home hospice care.
Auto racing
Blaney qualifies on pole for Sunday's race: Ryan Blaney turned the fastest lap in practice and never slowed down in qualifying, putting his No. 12 Ford on the pole Friday for this weekend's race at ISM Raceway.
Blaney turned a lap of 141.287 mph to keep Penske Racing's early season success going. It was his sixth career pole but first of the season, and came on the heels of teammate Brad Keselowski's victory at Atlanta and Joey Logano's win last weekend at Las Vegas.
"It's nice to have Penske winning," Blaney said, "but I'm selfish and I want to win. It's nice to have our cars really fast. Our finishes haven't reflected how we've been running."
Pro golf
Fleetwood, Bradley tied for lead at Bay Hill: Bay Hill provided a few dramatic turnarounds, good news for Henrik Stenson, not so much for Phil Mickelson.
Through it all, Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley kept a steady march of solid golf Friday and wound up tied for the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, four shots clear of anyone else going into the weekend on a course that has been tough all week.
Fleetwood used two new clubs to produce two eagles, which carried him to a 6-under 66. Bradley, with the renewed confidence of a player who last year ended six years without a PGA Tour victory, made all but one of his six birdies on the par 4s and had a 68.
They were at 9-under 135, the highest score to lead Bay Hill through 36 holes since 2013.
McCarron, Quinn share Champions lead at Newport Beach: Scott McCarron closed with a birdie for a 7-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead with Fran Quinn on Friday in the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic.
McCarron rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 16th with the birdie on the par-5 18th at Newport Beach Country Club. The former UCLA player has eight Champions victories after winning three PGA Tour titles.
Quinn finished with a bogey on the par-4 ninth. Winless on the senior tour, he birdied seven of his first 11 holes.
Pro baseball
White Sox defeat Angels: Yonder Alonso hit his third spring home run for Chicago, singled twice and drove in three runs in the
White Sox's 15-8 win over the Angels. Welington Castillo hit his first home run and his third double, driving in two and scoring twice.
