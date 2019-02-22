Men's basketball
Top-seeded IUN advances in tourney: Rashad Richardson had 22 points to lead top-seeded Indiana Northwest to a 96-91 win over No. 8 Lincoln Christian (Illinois) on Friday in the quarterfinals of the A.I.I. Conference Tournament.
Chris Dixon-Williams added 21 points. Chris Bolden added 19 points, while Armon Williams added 13.
Women's basketball
IUN advances in A.I.I. tourney: Michelle Borgen had 26 points to lead Indiana Northwest over Washington Adventist (Maryland) 64-48 in the quarterfinals of the A.I.I. Conference Tournament.
Gina Rubino and Chloe Salman each added 11 points for the RedHawks, who tied a program record with their 25th win.
Valpo falls in MVC play: Addison Stoller scored a game-high 22 points, but Valparaiso lost 77-58 to Missouri State in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Grace Hales added 11 for the Crusaders (6-20, 2-12).
College softball
VU gains split: Carly Trepanier was a combined 3 for 6 with a double and RBI as Valparaiso split a pair of games Friday in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Trepanier was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI in a 12-1 win over Delaware State. Taylor Herschbach had a double and RBI in a 7-1 loss to Bucknell.
College baseball
PNW drops doubleheader to open season: Purdue Northwest opened its season with a pair of losses, 9-4, 5-1 to Illinois Springfield.
Hunter Thorn (Portage) and Danny Schneberger added RBI doubles in the opener.
Schneberger scored the Pride's lone run in the nightcap.
Pro golf
Johnson builds 2-shot lead in Mexico as Woods rallies: Tiger Woods delivered the shot that had the gallery buzzing. Dustin Johnson produced the golf that left everyone chasing him.
Johnson made it through another round at the Mexico Championship without a bogey, and he was so efficient Friday that he putted for birdie on every hole, one of them from just on the fringe. It added to a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar going into the weekend.
"Just hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens," Johnson said.
The memorable moments belonged to everyone else, not all of them good.
Woods started to figure out Chapultepec Golf Club a little better in his second full round and made a collection of medium-length birdie putts for a 66 that got him back in the game, though still six shots behind.