SPORTS DIGEST: Javon Freeman-Liberty, Roman Penn named NABC All-District

SPORTS DIGEST: Javon Freeman-Liberty, Roman Penn named NABC All-District

  • Updated
Dana Evans, Louisville

Louisville guard Dana Evans, left, continues to gain accolades, including USBWA All-American Second Team, AP All-American Second Team and ACC Player of the Year.

 Bryan Woolston, File, Associated Press

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Evans named USBWA All-American: Dana Evans' rise in women's basketball is admirable, and she added another honor as a top-10 player. The Gary native was named a second-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Monday. Last week she was named an Associated Press All-American and was the Atlantic Coast Conference's Player of the Year. She averaged 18 points per game en route to a 28-4 season and Louisville winning its first outright regular-season conference championship. Evans, a junior, had 10 games with 20-plus points and scored in double figures in 29-of-30 games. She led the ACC with 90 made 3s, a 43.1% 3-point shooting percentage and an 89.1% free throw percentage.

Staley named AP Coach of the Year: 

Dawn Staley helped guide South Carolina to No. 1 and has now earned coach of the year honors from The Associated Press for the first time.  South Carolina finished the season 32-1, winning the SEC season and tournament championships. The Gamecocks won their final 26 games and were No 1 in the AP poll for the final 10 weeks of the season. Staley became the second African-American coach to win the AP award, joining Carolyn Peck, who was honored in 1999 when she coached Purdue. The two have long been connected; Peck gave Staley a piece of the NCAA championship net she won that season.

Oregon's Ionescu named AP Player of the Year: Sabrina Ionescu capped off a unprecedented college career by entering an exclusive club. Oregon's star guard was a unanimous choice Monday as The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year, receiving all 30 votes from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 each week during the season. Since the award was first given in 1995, the only other player to receive all the votes is former UConn star Breanna Stewart. Ionescu, who was only the eighth player to earn AP All-American honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Freeman-Liberty, Penn named NABC All-District: Valparaiso's Javon Freeman-Liberty adds to his accolades. On Monday he was named All-District First Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in District 16, which comprises of the Missouri Valley Conference. Bishop Noll product Roman Penn led the league with 192 assists, second-most in Drake's program history. His great season landed him on the second team. Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson was selected as the Coach of the Year.

PREP SPORTS

Merrillville's Beasley earns Cato Memorial Scholarship: Shamiya Beasley impressively has a perfect grade-point average while amassing seven varsity letters between cross country and track and field. The IHSAA awarded her 1-of-13 Cato Memorial Scholarships, named after the late former IHSAA commissioner C. Eugene Cato. She is her class Valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA while also being a part of National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Merrillville’s Spanish Club, and the Merrillville Pirates Athletic Counsel. Outside of her Pirates home, she volunteers with her church, in food pantries and with clothing drives. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky. She was selected by a panel of six, who weeded through nearly 100 applicants.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ulis named AP All-State: Ahron Ulis led Marian Catholic to an upset over Bloom but was denied an opportunity to the state finals amid the cancellation of the event. The Iowa recruit was recognized by the Associated Press as a first team selection to the Class 4A All-State Team.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Region quartet named ICGSA Academic All-State: Four gymnasts from the Region were recognized for their abilities off the mat. On Monday the Illinois Coaches of Girls Sports Association announced its 2019-20 Academic All-State Team. Chesterton's Sophie Hunzelman and Isabella Marchetti, Crown Point's Kaitlyn Smith and Valparaiso's Samantha Bluhm were recognized.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts