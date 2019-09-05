PRO BASKETBALL
NBA great West receives Medal of Freedom: Jerry West, the NBA legend who delivered championships to the Los Angeles Lakers as both a player and an executive, said, "It never ceases to amaze me the places you can go in this world chasing a basketball" as he was honored Thursday with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Now a consultant with the Los Angeles Clippers, West marveled at being among recipients of the nation's highest civilian honor, including such sports figures as Muhammad Ali. "I swear, my name is going to look like a misprint on this list," West quipped after President Donald Trump presented the medal in the Oval Office.
Bulls' Hutchison suffers injury: The Bulls announced Thursday that guard/forward Chandler Hutchison suffered a strained left hamstring during a Wednesday workout.
Fever to move to Hinkle temporarily: The Indiana Fever announced Thursday the club will relocate to Butler University's Hinkle Fieldhouse while Bankers Life Fieldhouse is being renovated. The WNBA team will play at Hinkle for all of the 2020 and 2021 seasons and part of the 2022 campaign before returning to Bankers Life.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Michigan State fined $4.5 million in Nassar case: The government on Thursday ordered Michigan State University to make sweeping changes and pay a $4.5 million fine after determining that it failed to adequately respond to sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar, a campus sports doctor who molested elite gymnasts and other female athletes. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced the penalty after the conclusion of two federal investigations. She said Nassar's actions were "disgusting and unimaginable" and that the university's response fit the same description.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
New Mexico's Davie won't travel to Notre Dame: New Mexico coach Bob Davie won't make the trip next week when the Lobos travel to face his former team, No. 8 Notre Dame. Davie said in a statement Thursday that he will be involved with the team next week but that run game coordinator Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach for the Sept. 14 game in South Bend. The 64-year-old Davie was rushed to an Albuquerque hospital Saturday after New Mexico's season-opening victory over Sam Houston State. He says he expects to make a full recovery but will be following his wife and doctors' advice in not making the trip. The nature of his medical issue has not been disclosed.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Renteria sidelined by surgery: White Sox manager Rick Renteria will undergo surgery on his right rotator cuff Friday in Chicago. Renteria will miss the weekend home series against the Los Angeles Angels, but plans to return to the dugout early next week. Bench coach Joe McEwing will run the team in Renteria's absence.