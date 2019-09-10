PRO FOOTBALL
Jets sign Valpo's Ficken: Next up on the Jets' constantly spinning kicking carousel: Valparaiso native Sam Ficken. New York signed Ficken, their fourth kicker since July, on Tuesday to try to solve their ongoing kicking woes. The team also announced it waived Kaare Vedvik after he missed an extra point and a 45-yard field-goal attempt in the Jets' 17-16 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Ficken was with Green Bay during training camp before he was waived among the Packers' final cuts. The former Penn State standout has also spent time with Jacksonville (2016), Kansas City (2017), the Los Angeles Rams (2017-18) and Seattle (2019). Ficken is 3 for 6 on field goals in four career games, and is 1 for 2 on extra points.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
IUN duo win league honors: Indiana Northwest teammates Elileishka De Jesus and Erica Kik earned Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball honors for the week of Sept. 3-9. De Jesus was named CCAC Attacker of the Week after averaging 4.4 kills per set with a .342 hitting percentage in a pair of wins. Kik was selected CCAC Defender of the Week after getting 11 blocks.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
New Mexico's Davie plans to return: New Mexico coach Bob Davie, who will miss the Lobos' trip to South Bend to face No. 7 Notre Dame because of an undisclosed health issue, said Tuesday he will eventually be back on the sidelines for the team, though it's not clear when. Davie has turned the reins of the team over to offensive line coach Saga Tuitele and he said he will leave the game planning for Saturday's matchup in the hands of his coaching staff. He said he'll be back when he's ready.
AROUND THE HORN
Ricky Rubio scored 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in a game-deciding 11-0 run in the final minutes, and Spain advanced to the World Cup semifinals by topping Poland 90-78 on Tuesday night in Shanghai. Willy Hernangómez scored 18 points, Rudy Fernandez added 16 and Rubio had a game-high nine assists for Spain (6-0), which will face either Australia or the Czech Republic in the semifinals at Beijing on Friday. ... Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball, who played college football at Florida after recovering from brain surgery, has died at age 27. Ball's death came nearly a year after he suffered a brain aneurysm and was placed in a medically induced coma at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. In late July, the Ball family announced that the Georgia native was out of the coma but was a quadriplegic. ... Brian Barnes, the charismatic English golfer who beat Jack Nicklaus twice in one day in Ryder Cup singles matches, has died after a short illness. He was 74.