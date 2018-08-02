Girls basketball
Kankakee Valley hires Doug Nelson: Doug Nelson is older than he was once was and said he's learned patience in recent years.
On Thursday night the longtime Region coach was hired as the girls basketball coach at Kankakee Valley. He was 9-15 last season at River Forest, his first year coaching the Ingots.
"This is an exciting, great opportunity," Nelson said. "It's a new challenge that I can't wait to get started."
The Portage resident replaces Ryan Myers, who led the Kougars to a Class 4A Sectional 2 championship last season. Myers, who was 141-64 in nine years leading the program, resigned to become an assistant principal at K.V.
Nelson coached at Hanover Central for 10 years and led the girls basketball program to a 130-95 record with four sectional championships. He sent 10 Wildcats players on to play college ball.
Nelson coached Hanover's baseball team for seven years and went 143-55 with six conference championships. He also coached Hanover to the 2011 Class 2A state championship game.
He left Hanover in 2016.
He knows that in the last three years Kankakee Valley's junior varsity has lost one game.
"That's a testament to the families in the community and the kids there," Nelson said. "I've gone to a lot of the youth games over the years and there are always teams there from K.V. They put the time in and they want to be good."
Nelson wanted to thank the administration at River Forest for giving him an opportunity a year ago and being patient with him during the process at Kankakee Valley.
"They have been great in all of this," Nelson said. "It is difficult to leave. The kids worked hard and there are great people there. That's what makes this decision so difficult."
Nelson plans on meeting with the Kougars players and their families sometime next week. — Steve Hanlon
College baseball
Kenjic leads Oilmen back to MCL championship series: Tyler Kenjic (Hobart) sent the NWI Oilmen to the Midwest Collegiate League's Championship series with one swing Wednesday.
Kenjic's three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning helped the Oilmen rally past the Southland Vikings 7-5 for a semifinals sweep.
In the process, he helped the Oilmen punch their ticket to their fourth MCL Championship Series appearance.
“Earlier in the game, we had plenty of opportunities to score and we didn’t come through,” Kenjic said in a Oilmen news release. “I had some prior at-bats where I was really disappointed and thought I could hit some balls well. Going into that at-bat with second and third and one out, I really wanted to do some damage at that point in the game. I didn’t want to fail my teammates. I wanted to come through and make something happen and give us a chance to win.”
Kenjic wasn’t even in the initial starting lineup, but was pressed into duty due to a late scratch.
“That’s a special one because I’ve never felt that connection with the ball, where I was able to look at the dugout when I hit it and say, ‘Let’s go,’” Kenjic said. “It’s weird after playing for the Vikings last year and us winning the MCL, and now putting an end to their season. Some of my buddies on the Vikings congratulated me. This was a special moment.”
Nick Figus had four hits for the Oilmen. Chad Patrick (Hebron) allowed one run on two hits and struck out five over 3 1/3 innings to pick up the victory.
The championship series against the DuPage County Hounds will start at 5 p.m. Friday at the Lemont Sports Complex. The second game will be held at Oil City Stadium at 5 p.m. Saturday. If the two teams split the first two games, Game 3 will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Lemont Sports Complex.
Pro basketball
Fever beat Wings for 4th win of season: Cappie Pondexter scored 18 points to lead six Fever players in double figures and Indiana beat the Wings 84-78 on Thursday night for their fourth victory of the season.
Erica Wheeler made two free throws with 25.6 seconds left to give the Fever (4-23) an 82-74 lead. Dallas answered with a four-point possession, but Pondexter sealed it with two free throws.
Pro football
No demonstrations during anthem at Hall of Fame game: There were no demonstrations by any players during the singing of the national anthem Thursday night at the Hall of Fame game.
All players and coaches for the Bears and Ravens stood as the NFL's preseason began.
The NFL modified its national anthem protocol in May, prohibiting any sort of demonstrations for 2018, but allowing players to remain in the locker room during "The Star-Spangled Banner" if they chose to.