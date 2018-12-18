Women's basketball
Katherine Carlson added to VU roster: Valparaiso announced the addition of Crusaders volleyball player Katherine Carlson, who joins the team for the remainder of the season.
Carlson joins head coach Mary Evans’ program after rounding out a successful four-year career on the volleyball court under head coach Carin Avery. Carlson was a senior leader this season as the volleyball team made a run to the quarterfinals of the NIVC after garnering the first postseason victories in program history.
Carlson and her volleyball teammates racked up 27 wins this year, tied for the second most in a single season in program history. She accumulated 1,273 kills over her four years to rank sixth in Valpo history.
Borgen helps IU Northwest defeat Robert Morris: Michelle Borgen had a game-high 30 points to lead IU Northwest to a 70-63 win over Robert Morris.
Grayce Roach added 14 points. Gina Rubino and Chloe Salman each had 10 points.
Men's basketball
SSC remains top-ranked in poll: South Suburban College remained No. 1 in the most recent National Junior College Athletics Association poll.
The Bulldogs (15-0) received 11 first-place votes.
Purdue Northwest wins with balanced effort: Tim Gilmore led a balanced attack with 18 points in Purdue Northwest's 89-79 win over Judson.
Rich Robertson had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Brennan Schofield had 11 points and five rebounds. Anthony Barnard and Chase Rankin each had 10 points.
Konchar leads Purdue Fort Wayne over IUPUI: John Konchar had 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to an 87-77 victory over IUPUI on Tuesday night.
Purdue Fort Wayne (7-7) rebounded from back-to-back losses while IUPUI (8-4) had its three-game win streak snapped.
It was Konchar's 41st career double-double, and he is two rebounds shy of 1,000 for his career. Konchar's two-handed slam dunk, his second dunk of the night, stretched the Mastodons' lead to 69-59 with 7:34 left. The Jaguars cut the deficit to eight but didn't get closer.
Kason Harrell added 20 points and Marcus DeBerry had 13 for Purdue Fort Wayne, which shot 29 of 53 (55 percent) from the field.
Camron Justice made four 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead IUPUI. Grant Weatherford chipped in with 20 points and Jaylen Minnett had 13.
Pro football
Chargers lead Pro Bowl selections with 7 players: The Los Angeles Chargers placed seven players in the Pro Bowl, including safety Derwin James, one of six rookies across the league to make the game.
James, a first-round draft choice, will be joined on the AFC squad by veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, wide receiver Keenan Allen, running back Melvin Gordon, defensive end Melvin Ingram, center Mike Pouncey and special-teamer Adrian Phillips for the game, which will be played Jan. 27 in Orlando.
Three members of the Bears defense were chosen as starters: linebacker Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller and free safety Eddie Jackson.
Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks also was selected.
"I have played the game of football my entire life and this is the greatest accolade I've ever achieved," Hicks said.
Colts rookie guard Quenton Nelson and tight end Eric Ebron were selected.