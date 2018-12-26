Women's basketball
KV's Martin commits to IUN: Sarah Martin has been Kankakee Valley's clear-cut leader all season long. The senior guard is averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals through 14 games — leading the Kougars to a 13-1 record — and will now have the opportunity to continue her career at Indiana University Northwest.
Kankakee Valley's leading scorer committed to the Redhawks, who are currently 12-4 and ranked fourth in the Association of Independent Institutions Conference standings. While coach Ryan Shelton's main focus is on this season, he did take a moment to acknowledge what Martin will bring to his program in the years to come.
“Sarah’s resume speaks for itself and she’s a true winner, a player that we feel confident is a cornerstone caliber player that we can build the success of our program around, for the next four years," Shelton said in a press release. "She’s a consistent and at times explosive scorer, however she’s also proven to be an elite defender and one of the top two-way players in our region."
Martin has posted a career record of 56-7 at Kanakee Valley and helped the Kougars win their 10th sectional title — first as an IHSAA Class 4A member — in school history last season.
Boys basketball
Hammond earns fourth straight win: Sophomore guard Reggie Abram scored a team-high 21 points to lead Hammond to an opening-round 73-51 win over Rich East in the Big Dipper Tournament. The Wildcats are now 5-2 and have notched four consecutive victories.
Senior point guard Amiri Young and sophomore forward Harold Woods each chipped in with 16 points to help Hammond earn its fourth double-digit victory of the season.
Michigan City falls to Rich Central in first round: Michigan City lost 71-67 to Rich Central in the first round of the Big Dipper Tournament. Senior Jayvion Reid scored a team-high 33 points, but it wasn't enough to help the Wolves overcome a slow start.
Michigan City outscored the Olympians in the second, third and fourth quarters, but found itself in a 20-10 hole after the first period of play. The early 10-point deficit proved to be the difference in the game.
Senior Rayshaun Howard was the only other player to score in double figures for the Wolves. He finished the day with 10 points.
Prep swimming
Munster sweeps dual meet against South Bend Riley: The Seahorses took home home a pair of first-place finishes against South Bend Riley. The girls team won 137-39, while the boys won 109-76.
Freshman Priscilla Zavala was one of Munster's most versatile swimmers throughout the meet. She finished first in the 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle, and also helped the Mustangs win the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Junior Holden L Raffin anchored the boys side by winning the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. He also helped Munster pick up first-place finishes in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.