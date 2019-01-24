Boys basketball
La Lumiere's Stewart named a McDonald's All-American: Isaiah Stewart (La Lumiere) was named to the McDonald's All-American team Thursday.
Stewart recently committed to Washington.
The boys and girls games will be played March 27 in Atlanta.
Pro baseball
Reliever Brach agrees to $4.35M deal with Cubs: A person familiar with the situation says free agent reliever Brad Brach and the Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $4.35 million.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Brach and the Cubs have options for 2020.
The right-hander had 12 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 69 games for Baltimore and Atlanta last season. He posted a 1.52 ERA over 27 appearances following a trade to the Braves.
Brach debuted with San Diego in 2011 and made an All-Star team with Baltimore in 2016. He has a career 3.08 ERA and 33 saves. The Cubs needed bullpen help with closer Brandon Morrow likely missing the start of the season while recovering from elbow surgery.
Men's basketball
MVC suspends Evansville coach 1 game for criticizing refs: The Missouri Valley Conference has given Evansville coach Walter McCarty a one-game suspension for criticizing the referees after Wednesday's 78-66 loss at Drake.
He will sit out Saturday's game at Northern Iowa. Conference Commissioner Doug Elgin made the announcement Thursday.
McCarty made his comments on the local postgame radio show after Drake shot 20 free throws. The Purple Aces had 11 free-throw attempts.
The first-year coach issued a statement saying he accepted responsibility for the comments and he allowed his emotions to "get the best of me." In the statement, he apologized to the refs, the conference, players and fans.
IUPUI holds off Oakland: Camron Justice and D.J. McCall scored 18 points apiece and IUPUI hold on to defeat Oakland 73-71 on Thursday after blowing a double-figure lead with barely two minutes remaining.
Evan Hall had 11 points and 11 rebounds for IUPUI.
Jackson sparks Omaha to OT win over Purdue Fort Wayne: Zach Jackson scored eight of his 25 points in the final 2:46 of overtime and Omaha rallied from 17 down in the second half on Thursday to beat Purdue Fort Wayne 85-79 on a night when John Konchar became PFW's all-time leading scorer.
Konchar hit two free throws with 3:34 left in overtime to give the Mastodons a 72-70 lead. That moved Konchar one point ahead of Frank Gaines' school-record 1,841.
Kason Harrell led the Mastodons with 16 points and his 3-pointer with 29 seconds left sent the game to overtime. Konchar added 15 points and nine assists for PFW, which couldn't hold a 49-32 lead with 12:27 left to play.
Drag racing
Courtney Force ends successful Funny Car career: Courtney Force, the winningest female Funny Car driver in NHRA history, is stepping away from driving.
Force is a 12-time Funny Car winner, was the No. 1 qualifer 28 times and ranked in the top 10 of the NHRA standings in six of her seven seasons. The daughter of 16-time world champion John Force plans to stay involved with the race team and maintain her corporate sponsorships.
Force said in a statement Thursday that stepping away from drag racing was a personal choice as she pursues the next chapter of her life. The 30-year-old Force is married to IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and the two spend more than half the year on their careers and rarely can attend each other's events.