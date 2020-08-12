SPORTS DIGEST: LC-Andrean scrimmage canceled:

Prep football

Turner helps Pacers hold off Rockets: Myles Turner had 18 points, reserve Edmond Sumner added a season-high 17 and the Pacers held off a late rally by Houston and James Harden to break a five-game losing streak to the Rockets, 108-104 on Wednesday. It looked as if the Pacers had locked up the win when they went up 104-90 with 5:05 remaining. That's when Harden got Houston going, cutting it to 106-104 on with a driving basket with 27 seconds to go. Harden had 11 of Houston's 14 points during the surge. But after Victor Olidipo missed a 3-pointer, Turner tipped out the rebound to Justin Holliday with six seconds left. Holiday hit two foul shots to finish off Indiana's first victory over Houston since February 2017. Harden could not get off a final 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded. The Rockets have lost two straight for the first time since the NBA restarted the season. Harden had 45 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds.