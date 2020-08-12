SPORTS DIGEST: LC-Andrean scrimmage canceled:

Prep football
LC-Andrean scrimmage canceled: Saturday's scrimmage between Lake Centarl and Andrean has been canceled. "We have decided that our primary focus needs to remain in ensuring that we can make it to week one," Lake Central's director of athletics Chris Enyeart wrote.
College baseball
Valparaiso receives ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award: Valparaiso was honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association as a Team Academic Excellence Award recipient. Programs coached by ABCA members that posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale were recognized. Valpo posted a 3.22 team GPA this year, joining Indiana State and Bradley as Missouri Valley Conference members to receive the academic recognition.
Pro basketball
Turner helps Pacers hold off Rockets: Myles Turner had 18 points, reserve Edmond Sumner added a season-high 17 and the Pacers held off a late rally by Houston and James Harden to break a five-game losing streak to the Rockets, 108-104 on Wednesday. It looked as if the Pacers had locked up the win when they went up 104-90 with 5:05 remaining. That's when Harden got Houston going, cutting it to 106-104 on with a driving basket with 27 seconds to go. Harden had 11 of Houston's 14 points during the surge. But after Victor Olidipo missed a 3-pointer, Turner tipped out the rebound to Justin Holliday with six seconds left. Holiday hit two foul shots to finish off Indiana's first victory over Houston since February 2017. Harden could not get off a final 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded. The Rockets have lost two straight for the first time since the NBA restarted the season. Harden had 45 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds.
McMillan rewarded by Pacers with contract extension: Pacers coach Nate McMillan has agreed to a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not immediately available Wednesday, though ESPN reported the extension is for one season. McMillan had one year remaining on his previous deal. McMillan has a record of 181-136 in four seasons and needs one more win to break a tie with Rick Carlisle for third in career victories during the franchise's NBA history. The Pacers have gone to the playoffs each season McMillan has been in charge but Indiana has not advanced beyond the first round since 2014.
