Men's basketball
Lewis leads SSC to win: Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) scored a game-high 35 points Saturday, leading South Suburban College to a 88-57 win over Kishwaukee.
Teammate Jason Towers added 19 points.
Butler tops Seton Hall after losing 17-point lead: Paul Jorgensen scored 18 points, including the game-winning basket on a goaltending call with 16.1 seconds left, and Butler defeated Seton Hall 70-68 on Saturday after letting a 17-point lead disappear in the final six minutes.
Myles Powell, who scored the Pirates' last eight points and 13 in their closing 20-3 run, hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 41.6 seconds to go. Jorgensen dribbled along the right baseline and his short floater was blocked by Romaro Gill. After a timeout, Powell's 3-point attempt from the right wing, contested by Aaron Thompson, was off the mark.
Nate Fowler added 15 points for the Bulldogs (13-10, 4-6 Big East Conference), who ended a three-game losing streak.
Ellingson, McGlynn help Drake hold off Indiana State: Brady Ellingson scored 16 points, Nick McGlynn posted his eighth double-double of the season and Drake held off Indiana State 68-62.
Indiana State led 34-31 at halftime and 56-55 on a Tyreke Key layup with 5:52 remaining in the game. But the Sycamores didn't score another basket until Jordan Barnes nailed a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to pull ISU within 65-62.
Key led Indiana State with 23 points, but he missed all six of his 3-point tries as the Sycamores sank only 3 of 21 from distance. Bronson Kessinger came off the bench to score 16 on 7-of-7 shooting. Barnes added 12 points and five assists.
Williams lifts Kent State over Ball State in OT: Antonio Williams followed his desperation 3-pointer and scored the winning layup with 2.7 seconds left in overtime to help Kent State beat Ball State 83-80 on Saturday.
Williams threw it hard off the backboard from beyond the 3-point line, raced into the lane for the rebound and finished in the air. Ball State turned it over by throwing it out of bounds and C.J. Williamson iced it with two free throws.
K.J. Walton scored a career-high 26 points for his fifth 20-point game of the season for the Cardinals (11-11, 2-7). Tayler Persons scored 14 points with seven rebounds and Tahjai Teague added 14 points before fouling out.
Walton tied it at 70 with four seconds left in regulation on his first made 3-pointer of the season.
Purdue Northwest falls to Northern Michigan: Dean Tate scored 18 points and made five 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough as the Pride lost 86-74 on Saturday.
The Pride scored the game's first five points but fell behind by double digits late in the first half. A 3 from Timothy Gilmore cut the visitors' lead to 56-52 early in the second, but Purdue Northwest never got closer.
Purdue Northwest knocked down 16 of 39 shots from deep but shot just 36.1 percent overall. Naba Echols and Isaiah Johnson each poured in 20 points for Northern Michigan.
Women's Basketball
Purdue Northwest edged by Northern Michigan: The offense went cold late for Purdue Northwest as the visiting Wildcats claimed a 44-40 victory.
The Pride went 4:06 without scoring late in the game until Kelli Damman nailed a 3-pointer with eight seconds left before Darby Youngstrom sealed the game from the free-throw line.
Bayley Goodman led Purdue Northwest with nine points.