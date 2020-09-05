SPORTS DIGEST: Lindsey commits to North Central College

Girls soccer
Lindsey commits to North Central College: Marquette Catholic's Riley Lindsey opted to continue her career at North Central College. Lindsey has been a four-year starter for the Blazers, having starred as keeper and midfielder. She amassed 305 saves across her freshman and sophomore campaigns. As a midfielder, Lindsey has 24 goals.An NCAA Division III member, the Cardinals compete in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. North Central has captured a 40 national championships, all since 1958.
Baseball/softball
CP Babe Ruth League 12-18 Fall Ball sign-ups underway: Crown Point Babe Ruth is holding fall ball sign-ups. The games will be played at the Legacy Fields, Babe Ruth Complex, 851 Center Ross Road. The 15-18-year-old division clubs cannot have more than five high school baseball players from the same school on your team roster, For details, call or text John Pearson at 219-682-4351; or to register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site.
Baseball and softball umpires needed: Crown Point Parks and Recreation is looking for umpires for their men's fast-pitch baseball, adult slow pitch softball, and girls youth fast-pitch softball leagues at the Sportsplex in Crown Point. The parks department hosts baseball and softball leagues throughout the summer and autumn months. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Pro golf
Johnson turns rough day into 1-shot lead: Dustin Johnson went the last three hours over 13 holes without hitting from the fairway and still manged to hang on to the lead Saturday after two rounds at the Tour Championship. Johnson could at least see his entire golf ball from the first cut on the par-5 18th at East Lake, setting up a two-putt birdie for an even-par 70 and a one-shot lead lead over Sungjae Im.
Pro cycling
Peters threatens Pinot's title hopes: On a day of mixed feelings for the home nation, rookie Nans Peters won the eighth stage of the Tour de France following a long breakaway in the Pyrenees, while fellow Frenchman Thibaut Pinot's love-hate relationship with cycling's marquee event continued. Peters was part of a group of 13 riders who broke away Saturday in the early stages of the 141-kilometer (87.5-mile) stage featuring three punishing ascents to the town of Loudenvielle, where he soloed to the biggest win of his career. Pinot went into this race edition dreaming of ending a 35-year drought for France but lost contact with the main contenders 41 kilometers from the finish. It got worse and he dropped to 30th overall, 18 minutes and 56 seconds behind race leader Adam Yates. With his hopes of triumphing on the Champs-Elysees effectively ended for another year, the 30-year-old Pinot suggested he might never race the Tour again with the ambition of winning it.
