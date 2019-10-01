MOTORCYCLE RACING
Portage pair qualifies for nationals: Ryder and Chase Mikels of Portage have qualified for the Monster Energy Supercross Championship in Las Vegas on October 19 and 20. The Mikels qualified thanks to strong performances in a supercross event at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium in March. Daniel Mikels, their father, said his sons received their invites for Vegas in September and will race the country's top 20 individuals in their respective age groups. Ryder Mikels is 7 years old, while Chase is 11. Ryder Mikels also finished 11th in his age division at the Amateur National Motocross Championship in Hurrican Mills, Tennessee, this summer.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Loretta, Venable on Cubs' short list: Cubs coaches Mark Loretta and Will Venable are being considered for the team's managerial opening. Loretta and Venable join David Ross as the club's only internal candidates to replace Joe Maddon, whose contract expired after the Cubs missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014. The 48-year-old Loretta was Maddon's bench coach this year after spending the previous nine seasons in San Diego's front office. He hit .295 in 15 years in the majors with Milwaukee, Houston, San Diego, Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Venable has been the Cubs' first base coach for the past two seasons. He also worked in Chicago's front office before moving to the coaching staff. The 36-year-old Venable played in the majors for nine years, batting .249 with 81 homers.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Grinnell cancels season: Division III school Grinnell College has canceled the remainder of its football season because of injuries that whittled its roster to just 28 players. The school announced Tuesday that it will forfeit its final seven games, starting with Saturday's contest against St. Norbert College.
TRACK AND FIELD
Salazar booted from worlds: Renowned track coach Alberto Salazar, who trained four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, along with a gold medalist and other top contenders at this week's world championships in Dubai, has been kicked out of the competition after being handed a four-year ban in a case long pursued by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. USADA said in a news release early Tuesday that an arbitration panel decided on the four-year penalty for Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown for, among other violations, possessing and trafficking testosterone while training top runners at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP). Among the seven runners listed as members of Salazar's team are Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who won the 10,000-meter gold medal on Saturday night, and is entered to run later this week in the 1,500; and Donavan Brazier and Clayton Murphy of the U.S., each of whom are scheduled to run in the 800-meter final Tuesday.