College football
Maryland says staffers placed on leave after player death: Members of the University of Maryland athletic staff have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a review of the death of football player Jordan McNair in June.
The statement Friday night comes after an ESPN story, citing unidentified sources, described a program led by head coach DJ Durkin and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court rife with verbal abuse and humiliation of players.
In a statement to ESPN, Maryland said the alleged behavior of Durkin and Court were "troubling and not consistent with our approach to coaching and development of our student of our student athletes."
The school said it was committed to "examining and addressing any such reports when they are brought to our attention."
The school is awaiting the result of school-commissioned external review of the procedures and protocols surrounding athletes' health and safety.
McNair was hospitalized May 29 after an organized team workout and died on June 13. Attorney for the McNair family, Billy Murphy, criticized how Maryland athletic staff responded to McNair falling ill and told ESPN a lawsuit was likely.
Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said it was around 80 degrees out when the workouts began and that the players were told to run 10 110-yard sprints.
Evans said 6-foot-4, 325-pound McNair completed the entire workout but had trouble breathing after he was done. After he was taken to the football team house, paramedics were called.
After his death, the school launched an external review.
The later statement released by the school on Friday said: "Pending the final outcome of this review, the university has placed members of the Athletics staff on administrative leave. We will be able to speak in greater detail when the review is complete and shared with the public. Our thoughts remain with Jordan McNair's family, friends and teammates."
Pro basketball
Bulls, Pacers schedules released: The Bulls and Pacers have released their schedules for the 2018-19 season.
The Bulls kick off the regular season at at the 76ers at 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Their home opener is at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 against the Pistons. For the first time in franchis history, the Bulls will play a game outside the United States of Canada. Chicago meets Orlando on Dec. 13 in Mexico City.
The Pacers start their regular season by hosting Memphis on Oct. 17.
Pro football
Ex-girlfriend of Bills' McCoy says injuries are healing: The woman whose face was bloodied in a home invasion at a home owned by Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy says her injuries are healing, though she is still having emotional difficulty dealing with what happened a month ago.
Delicia Cordon wrote, "mentally, is still a battle," in posting a message on her Instagram account on Friday.
Cordon is McCoy's ex-girlfriend, and wrote she will continue to fight for justice to be served, and added: "NO ONE deserves what my cousin and I endured."
Cordon was injured after being attacked by a man who entered the home in suburban Atlanta in the early hours of July 10. Her lawyer said Cordon sustained bruises and was struck in the face multiple times by a gun when the man attempted to take bracelets off her wrist.
Police in Milton, Georgia, have no update on their investigation.
McCoy has denied involvement in the home invasion, and says he had no direct contact with any of the people involved in months before the home invasion.
'Deflategate' sequel? Nope, NFL says just a defective ball: No investigation or federal case needed this time. The NFL says a bad football used in a preseason game Thursday night was simply defective.
The league said in a statement Friday that a ball was removed from play during the third quarter of the Steelers-Eagles game in Philadelphia and will be sent back to manufacturer Wilson for review.
Questions about an underinflated football flared among fans online after the preseason opener when a sideline radio reporter tweeted that he saw a ball looking "VERY deflated" after an incompletion thrown by Pittsburgh rookie Mason Rudolph.
That immediately brought back reminders of "Deflategate," the scandal caused when New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady used underinflated footballs during the 2015 AFC championship game. Brady was ultimately suspended four games in 2016 for his role in a case that climbed all the way to a federal appeals court.
NFL officials say all the proper procedures were followed during the game Thursday night.