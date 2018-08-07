College softball
McCarver joins VU coaching staff: Eryn McCarver has joined Valparaiso's coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
McCarver brings championship experience to the Valpo staff, both in the dugout and on the field. She spent the 2018 season in a volunteer capacity for the Cal State Fullerton softball program, helping the Titans as they captured the Big West championship and advanced to the Los Angeles regional championship game in the NCAA tournament.
McCarver was a four-year letterwinner at Miami University, starting her final three seasons for the Redhawks at second base. She helped lead the Redhawks to 118 wins in her four years, including the MAC Tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2016 as a junior.
McCarver earned her bachelor’s degree from Miami University of Ohio in kinesiology in 2017.
Women's soccer
Krutz added to Valparaiso's coaching staff: Rhianna Krutz has joined Valparaiso as an assistant coach.
Krutz most recently spent 2017 as director of operations for the Dayton women’s soccer program.
Krutz brings Missouri Valley Conference experience to the Crusader program, as she was a five-year member of the Illinois State women’s soccer team (2012-16). She was part of three MVC regular season and four MVC tournament championship squads during her time with the Redbirds, most notably in 2013 starting the final nine games of the season as Illinois State claimed regular season and tournament titles and then advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament – one of two trips she made to the NCAA second round with the Redbirds.
A native of Des Plaines, Illinois, Krutz earned her bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in therapeutic recreation in 2016.
College football
Ohio State opens practice but keeps coaches, players away: Ohio State is trying to get back to business as usual while coach Urban Meyer is on paid leave, opening part of Tuesday's practice to the media even as coaches and players remained off-limits for interviews.
The first half hour of the Buckeyes' fourth practice was open for observation and photographs, with acting coach Ryan Day staying at the far end of the field working with quarterbacks.
The Buckeyes typically open the beginning of selected practices and regularly make coaches and players available for interviews. But this hasn't been a normal preseason camp so far.
Meyer was put on paid leave last week amid questions about what he knew and did about accusations of abuse made against former assistant Zach Smith in 2015. The wide receivers coach/recruiting coordinator — who also is the son of the late Ohio State coach and Meyer mentor Earle Bruce — was fired July 23 after his ex-wife sought a restraining order against him.
Ohio State has appointed a six-member team to coordinate the investigation and an outside law firm has been hired to conduct it. The university said the probe is expected to be completed within two weeks.
Pro basketball
Bird becomes WNBA's minutes leader, Storm beat Fever: Natasha Howard had 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Sue Bird became the WNBA leader in minutes played and the Storm beat the Fever 94-79 on Tuesday night.
Breanna Stewart added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Seattle (23-7), which won back-to-back games in Indiana for the first time in franchise history. Bird scored 16 points with eight assists, passing Tina Thompson (1997-13) at 16,090 minutes.
Candice Dupree had 22 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (5-24), which was coming off its first two-game winning streak of the season. Victoria Vivians scored all 15 of her points in the first half on five 3-pointers.
Magic will host Bulls, Jazz in Mexico City in December: The Orlando Magic will play a pair of regular-season games in Mexico City in December.
The Magic will host the Bulls on Dec. 13 then play the Utah Jazz on Dec. 15. It is the third straight year that the Arena Ciudad de Mexico has hosted the NBA.
Both games are designated as home games for the Magic.
This is Orlando's second visit to Mexico City. The last was in 2012 for a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Center Nikola Vucevic is the only current player who was on the roster for that game.
The Bulls are playing their first-ever regular-season game outside of the United States and Canada.
The Jazz have played four times in Mexico, but the last visit was in 2003 when Utah beat the Dallas Mavericks 90-85.