College baseball
Oilmen win streak snapped: The NWI Oilmen had an opportunity to move into a tie for first at the All-Star Break with a victory on Friday, but instead they saw their five-game winning streak screech to a halt after a 4-2 loss to Southland. The Oilmen are now 15-12, and the the Vikings (17-10) bounced back from a rough week to keep sole possession of first place in the Midwest Collegiate League standings.Ben Berenda was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI for NWI. Patrick Doran was 3-for-4. Saturday's all-star game was called in the second inning due to inclement weather.
Pro baseball
RailCats' losing streak reaches six games: Cleburne scored 13 unanswered runs Friday and defeated Gary, 13-2, on Friday night at U.S. Steel Yard. Following Friday’s loss, Gary has lost a season-high-tying six straight games and are a season-worst nine games under .500 and 13 games out of first place. Colin Willis was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Alex Crosby and Randy Santiesteban had doubles.
Pro golf
Parel takes advantage of Goosen's woes in Senior Players: Scott Parel took advantage of Retief Goosen's problems Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions' five major tournaments. Seven strokes behind Goosen at the start of the day, Parel birdied two of the last three holes — holing a 30-footer on the par-4 18th — for 3-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Goosen at Firestone Country Club. Goosen followed his opening rounds of 69 and 62 with a 75. The South African played the first four holes in 4 over, making a bogey on No. 1, a double bogey on No. 3 and another bogey on No. 4. He had two more bogeys in the back nine and made only one birdie in the round. "I started off pretty scruffy, let me put it that way," Goosen said. "It was a tough day out there for me. Everything seemed to go wrong. Get the wrong lies in the bunkers and all that kind of stuff. But I just kept fighting. I kept telling myself, 'Stay in this thing, we still have another 18 tomorrow. It's not the end of the world.'" Parel had a 5-under 205 total. He won twice last year on the 50-and-over tour. "It's only Saturday," Parel said. "It would be great if that happened tomorrow, but today is only Saturday, so the lead means nothing today."
Kim leads Marathon Classic: Sei Young Kim shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday in the Marathon Classic to take a one-stroke lead over Lexi Thompson into the final round. Kim had seven birdies and two bogeys in gusty conditions to reach 16-under 197 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. "It was a little tough to judge the distance," Kim said. "Wind very gusty, on and off."