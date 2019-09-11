College football
Member of 1949 VU team to toss coin Saturday: Don Findling will handle the ceremonial coin toss for Valparaiso's home opener Saturday against Central Connecticut. The Crusaders are celebrating their centennial season. The 94-year-old lifelong Valparaiso resident graduated from VU after playing for the 1947, 1948 and 1949 teams. Valpo enjoyed a 7-2-1 season in 1949. The season featured a memorable ending, as Valpo defeated Wittenberg 20-0 in the Lutheran Bowl Game in Cleveland. Findling completed 21 passes for 439 yards during the 1949 season. Nine inches of snow melted on Shaw Stadium during the 48 hours leading up to the Lutheran Bowl, causing the teams to battle through muddy field conditions.
Men's soccer
VU's Waugaman honored in MVC Scholar-Athlete spotlight: Dylan Waugaman received recognition for his academic prowess on Wednesday as the Valparaiso University fifth-year senior was featured in the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Spotlight, presented by Enterprise Bank and Trust Company. After graduating with a 3.99 grade point average in accounting, the 2018 CoSIDA Academic All-American Second Team honoree has begun a master’s in business administration. To qualify for the honor, student-athletes must carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20, completed at least one academic year at a Valley institution and must be at least a sophomore in academic standing. The Valley honors one male and one female student-athlete each week throughout the year.
Pro basketball
DeShields leads Sky rout of Mercury in playoff opener: Diamond DeShields scored 25 points and the fifth-seeded Sky used a dominating second half for a 105-76 win over the eighth-seeded Phoenix Mercury in a first-round, winner-take-all playoff game on Wednesday night. Astou Nadour and Stefanie Dolson added 16 points apiece for the Sky, who play at fourth-seeded Las Vegas on Sunday in the single-elimination second round. Allie Quigley had 15 points, Cheyenne Parker had 11 off the bench and Courtney Vandersloot had nine points to go with 11 assists as Chicago was making its first playoff appearance since 2016. Phoenix only trailed 44-41 at halftime despite losing league-leading scorer Brittney Griner with a left knee injury with 8:18 left in the second quarter. Griner was called for an offensive foul setting a screen on Quigley, and it appeared there was knee-to-knee contact. Griner went to the locker room with the help of injured star Diana Taurasi, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Griner returned to start the third quarter with a knee brace, playing briefly before going to the bench for good. She had six points, more than 14 below her average. Chicago used a 12-0 to start the second half and the Sky didn't look back.
Delle Donne earns AP player of the year: Elena Delle Donne put together a historic season in Washington and has been named the Associated Press WNBA player of the year. Delle Donne became the first WNBA player to shoot over 50% from the field (51.5, 40% from behind the 3-point line (43%) and 90% from the foul line (97.4%). Only eight NBA players have accomplished that milestone. She helped the Mystics finish with the best record in the league and the top overall seed in the playoffs. Delle Donne also headlined the AP All-WNBA team. She was joined by Courtney Vandersloot of Chicago. The second team includes Chicago's Diamond DeShields.