Girls golf
Michigan City wins LaPorte Sectional: Taylor Skibinski won medalist honors with an 82 Friday, leading Michigan City the LaPorte Sectional title at Beechwood.
The Wolves edged Culver Academies 352-353 to win the crown.
Glenn took the final team qualifying spot with a 400.
Lia Thomas added an 88 for Michigan City.
South Central's Chloe Ryan topped individual qualifiers with a 95. Madeline Fleshman of LaPorte had a 101, and New Prairie's Jordan Winters picked up the final spot with a 102.
Qualifying teams and players advance to the Lafayette Jeff Regional at Battle Ground Golf Club on Sept. 22.
Boys tennis
Walsh leads L.C. sweep: Andrew Walsh won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 singles to lead Lake Central to a 5-0 victory over Illiana Christian.
Nick Holden (No. 3 singles) plus the No. 2 doubles duo of Luis Martinez and Griffen Swartzentruber each won their matches, 6-0, 6-0.
Calumet sweeps River Forest: Daniel Nieto won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead Calumet (8-3) to a 5-0 win over River Forest.
Girls soccer
Cherry leads Hebron past Morgan Township: Katyln Cherry had a hat trick to lead Hebron over Morgan Township, 8-0. Madi Mass added two goals, while Zoe Parsoh had a goal and two assists.
Men's soccer
PNW falls to Northwood: Raul Garrido-Garcia made eight saves, but Purdue Northwest lost 1-0 to Northwood.
Women's soccer
PNW falls in GLIAC opener: Purdue Northwest fell 3-0 to Northern Michigan in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener for both schools.
Lucie Ashmore and Kelley Sharp each spent a half in goal for the Pride (2-4, 0-1). Sharp made two saves and Ashmore one.
College cross country
VU third and fourth at Bradley Intercollegiates: Valparaiso's men placed third with 72 points and the women were fourth as a team with 119 points at the Bradley Intercollegiates.
The host Braves won the men's title (16), while Northern Iowa won the women's crown (29).
Alexander Bruno was the top men's finisher for VU, finishing fifth in 25 minutes, 14.5 seconds.
The Crusaders' top women's finisher was Katherine Germann, who placed 11th in 17:47.
Pro hockey
Red Wings star Henrik Zetterberg calls it a career: Henrik Zetterberg knew something wasn't right with his back last January when he stopped practicing. Despite the aches and pains, he did not miss a game all season for the Detroit Red Wings.
When Zetterberg laced up his skates for the final game of the regular season, he thought that might be the finale of his career. He held out hope over the summer his career could resume and was still clinging to that when he met with a doctor last week.
"Got the final result and nothing really had changed," Zetterberg told reporters Friday in Traverse City, Michigan. "So, that's kind of when it kicked in."
The skillful Swede is a member of a select group of players that has won a Stanley Cup, world championship and Olympic gold.
Pro basketball
Prosecutor to review club incident involving Rockets' Harden: Prosecutors are reviewing allegations that Houston Rockets star James Harden took a woman's cellphone outside a Scottsdale nightclub last month.
Police told The Arizona Republic that a city prosecutor is looking at their investigation.
The 42-year-old woman reported that she was recording a fight Aug. 11 when Harden grabbed her by the wrist.
She says he then grabbed her cellphone and threw it onto the roof.
According to the police report, Harden and someone in his entourage gave her $500 to pay for a replacement.
Olympics
WADA panel recommends reinstatement of Russian agency: A key review committee changed directions suddenly this week, and is recommending Russia's anti-doping agency be reinstated after a nearly three-year suspension resulting from the country's scheme to circumvent rules and win Olympic medals.
The World Anti-Doping Agency released a statement Friday saying its compliance review committee was satisfied with Russian promises to fulfill two key criteria for RUSADA's reinstatement: That authorities provide access to data that could help corroborate positive tests uncovered during the investigation into the doping scandal, and that Russian sports entities publically accept that there was a widespread, government-directed effort to manipulate drug tests in order to win medals.
The compliance committee's recommendation came a day after the BBC published a WADA document that was to be distributed at next week's executive-committee meeting, saying neither of the criteria had been satisfied and that it would not recommend reinstatement.