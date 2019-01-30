Preps
Munster Hall of Fame event Feb. 8: Munster High School will hold its Coaches Hall of Fame induction during halftime of the West Side game on Feb. 8.
Induction list includes Leroy Marsh, John Doherty, Mike Smith, Steve Lopez, Dick Sloan and Don Fortner.
Marsh was the head football coach for the Mustangs for 38 seasons, finishing with a 228-166 record. The 2007 Indiana Football Hall of Fame inductee won five sectional titles and seven conference crowns. He was also the wrestling coach for two seasons, leading the team to sectional and regional titles in 1979.
Doherty was the head athletic trainer for 30 years. He was the first trainer in the state to use the Impact Test for concussion screening for all MHS sports. He's also a member of the state's football hall of fame, inducted in 2015. A year earlier, he was inducted into the Indiana Athletic Training Association Hall of Fame.
Smith was the athletic director for 12 years. He helped establish the Northwest Crossroads Conference in 2007.
Lopez was the boys tennis coach for 15 seasons, amassing a 279-53 record. The team won 15 consecutive Sectional championships, 13 regional championships, four semistate titles and 15 conference crowns. He was also an assistant girls tennis coach on state runner-up squads in 2006 and 2007.
Sloan was the girls track coach for 19 seasons, amassing a 113-48 mark. His teams won a regional title in 2004 and eight straight Lake Athletic Conference championships. He was an assistant football coach on the Mustangs' sectional winners from 1993 and 1996.
Fortner was the assistant volleyball coach for 19 seasons. During his tenure, Munster won 11 conference titles, seven sectionals and two regionals.
Men's soccer
Domicolo signs with VU: Defender Daniel Domicolo has been added to Valparaiso's roster. He joined the program as a mid-year transfer earlier in January.
Domicolo comes to Valpo after beginning his collegiate career at St. John’s University in 2017. The Wayne, N.J. native and DePaul Catholic High School product will be a redshirt sophomore in 2019 with three seasons of eligibility at Valpo.
IU Northwest names Jordan Lewis as its first head coach: Chesterton grad Jordan Lewis has been named for first head coach at IU Northwest.
Lewis played for the Trojans. He spent time in college at Valparaiso and Loyola. He was the head boys coach at Lowell last season.
The RedHawks will begin play this fall.
College softball
Valpo picked for sixth in MVC preseason pol: Valparaiso has been picked to finish in sixth place in the Missouri Valley Conference in preseason polling of the conference’s head coaches.
Drake topped the poll with 99 points, including nine first-place votes.
Valpo opens its season on Feb. 8 at the Bulldog Kickoff Classic in Starkville, Mississippi.