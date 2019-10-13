AUTO RACING
Talladega race postponed by rain: When rain stopped NASCAR's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, a gaggle of Chevrolet drivers headed into a private room for a meeting about alliances. That strategy session was a Sunday bonus in the battle of the manufacturers. NASCAR was able to get in 57 laps, all the way until the end of the first stage, before the rain began and teams were given a break. The race was ultimately postponed and will resume Monday, so the Chev
PRO GOLF
Griffin wins Houston Open: Lanto Griffin took the lead with a 35-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and won the Houston Open on Sunday in Humble, Texas, with a 6-foot par at the end that gave him a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory that sends him to the Masters next year. Griffin was locked into a battle on the back nine at the Golf Club of Houston with Mark Hubbard and Scott Harrington. None of the three had won on the PGA Tour. Hubbard lost the lead with a bogey on the par-5 16th, while Harrington's big rally ended with a three-putt bogey on the 17th. Griffin finished at 14-under 274 and earned a two-year exemption, along with trips to the Masters and PGA Championship.
Kelly takes Champions title: Jerry Kelly closed with a 7-under 65 and won the SAS Championship on Sunday in Cary, North Carolina, allowing him to close the gap in the Charles Schwab Cup as the PGA Tour Champions heads into its postseason. Kelly ran off five straight birdies on the front nine at Prestonwood Country Club to take control. Two birdies late in the final round gave him some breathing room, and he closed with a bogey for a one-shot victory over David McKenzie, who shot 63.
PRO BOXING
Manager says boxer in coma: Boxer Patrick Day suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in extremely critical condition in a coma caused by the injury sustained in a bout, his manager said Sunday. Lou DiBella says in a posting on his website that Day underwent emergency surgery after being rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after getting knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell on Saturday. Fighting at super welterweight on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon, Conwell landed a right hand early in the 10th. That caused Day (17-4-1, 6 knockouts) to stumble and seconds later Conwell landed a left hook that knocked Day to the canvas.