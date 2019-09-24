PRO BASKETBALL
Nets not expecting Durant to play this season: The Brooklyn Nets expect to wait a year before Kevin Durant plays for them. General manager Sean Marks said Tuesday the Nets are planning this season without the injured All-Star. He added Durant will have a say in determining when he's ready. Durant is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was injured while playing for Golden State in the NBA Finals, then left the Warriors to sign with the Nets in July.
Teens bring NBA scouts to Australia: Strong starts to the preseason by American 18-year-olds LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton have ramped up the interest in the Australian National Basketball League among NBA scouts. Both teenagers decided to skip college basketball in favor of the NBL, hoping to fast-track their development and improve their positions in the NBA draft. Ball had 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Illawarra Hawks in a 122-119 overtime win over the Perth Wildcats in his latest game. Playing in his second game for the New Zealand Breakers, Hampton had 20 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in a 102-95 loss to South East Melbourne.
WOMEN'S GOLF
VU women take 14th at MVC preview: Valparaiso University's women's golf team shot a final-round 338 Tuesday to finish 14th among 15 teams in the MVC Preview at Spirit Hollow Golf Course in Burlington, Iowa. The Crusaders shot 997 for 54 holes, 55 shots behind first-place Northern Iowa. Kayla Krueger led VU, tying for 29th at 242. Payton Hodson tied for 57th at 250 and Cailey Rooker closed with a 79 to tie for 64th at 253.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
VU falls to Milwaukee: Jaclyn Bulmahn had a team-high 10 kills, but Valparaiso's women's volleyball team fell 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 to host Milwaukee Tuesday night. Rylee Cookerly had 13 digs and Bishop Noll graduate Brittany Anderson added 23 assists and seven digs for the Crusaders (5-9).
HORSE RACING
Board grants Arlington race dates: The Illinois Racing Board on Tuesday granted a license for 2020 and 68 racing dates to Arlington International Racecourse despite the decision of owner Churchill Downs Inc. not to pursue a newly authorized casino license. When Louisville, Kentucky-based Churchill Downs announced last month that proposed taxes would make operating a casino would be untenable, it said it would consider moving the racing license elsewhere in Illinois. However, Churchill Downs general counsel Brad Blackwell told board members the company wasn't threatening to shut down Arlington or move the track after 2021. Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney and Fairmount Park in Collinsville also received their race dates Tuesday. Both will operate slots and table games.