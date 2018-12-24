Prep basketball
Noll's Blakely honored by IBCA: Bishop Noll sophomore Courtney Blakely has been named the District 1 girls winner of the IBCA/Subway Player of the Week program.
Blakely averaged 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.5 steals in helping the Warriors remain undefeated at 10-0. The 5-7 guard provided 30 points, three rebounds, six assist and 10 steals in a 73-43 victory over Wheeler. She followed with 22 points, two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in a 69-54 decision over Cleveland (Ohio) John Hay in the Hoosier-Buckeye Shootout. Over both games, Blakely hit 20-of-38 shots, 5-of-13 3-pointers and 7-of-8 free throws.
Local nominees included Johnell Davis (21st Century), Christopher Mantis (Lowell), Dominique Smith (Lake Station), Keon Thompson, (Merrillville), Taylor Austin (Lake Station), Sahara Bee (Morgan Township), Olivia Klinger (Washington Township), Torri Miller (Merrillville), Emma Nolan (Marquette Catholic), Darliesha Reed (Gavit), Michaela Schmidt (Highland) and Maddie Swart (Kankakee Valley).
This is the 11th season for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week program and the seventh season it is presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana, a banner sponsor of the IBCA. Subway, in its seventh season as an IBCA sponsor, encourages athletes to "train hard and eat fresh."
Winners in the Player of the Week are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA’s three districts. Girls winners will be chosen from now through the week following Feb. 23. Boys winners will be chosen from now through the week following March 23.
Pro football
Swearinger tells DC radio station he's been released: Safety D.J. Swearinger told a radio station in Washington D.C. on Monday that the he's been released by the Redskins with one game remaining in the regular season.
Swearinger said on 106.7 The Fan that Redskins coach Jay Gruden did not give him an explanation for the move.
"I don't regret nothing, because I know I gave 100 percent effort from my heart," Swearinger said.
The Redskins have not yet made an official roster move.
Swearinger has been critical of the team, which has dealt with significant injuries to the offensive line and quarterback. Washington is 7-8 and closes the season with a home game against the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who still have a shot at making the playoffs and defending their NFL title.
Washington lost 25-16 at Tennessee on Saturday night. Swearinger was reportedly critical of the lack of aggressive play calling in the loss. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert led the Titans to the victory after Marcus Mariota was injured.
Swearinger was also critical of the team earlier this season.
"I can't tell you what needs to be changed. I ain't the coach," Swearinger said after a 40-16 loss to the Giants on Dec. 9. "We ain't executing. We ain't getting the job done. That's the answer they want me to give."
Swearinger had a team-leading four interceptions this season. He was drafted by the Texans in the second round in 2013. He spent two seasons in Houston and then two in Arizona before joining the Redskins for the 2017 season.