College baseball
Bloomington pulls away late to defeat NWI Oilmen: Bloomington scored five runs in the seventh inning Friday night against the NWI Oilmen for a 12-4 in the opener of the Midwest Collegiate League's Championship Series. Clay Thompson had two RBIs for the Oilmen, who host today's Game 2 at 7 p.m. NWI, the defending MCL champs, must win to stay alive in the series.
College
Several VU student-athletes receive MVC academic honors: Valparaiso University's athletic department was well represented as the Missouri Valley Conference released its academic honors for the 2018-2019 academic and athletic year on Friday. Eight representatives received the highest award — the President’s Council Academic Excellence honor. Valpo had 75 student-athletes achieve the Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, while 203 were named to the Missouri Valley Conference honor roll. VU athletes receiving President's Council honor included: Katherine Carlson (volleyball, basketball); Emma Chelsvig (track); Connor Hickey (track); Jordan Kopfer (women's tennis); Casey Main (swimming); Rafael Mentzingen (soccer); Dylan Waugaman (soccer) and Mitchell Wittmann (golf).
Pro baseball
RailCats fall to RedHawks: Colin Willis was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs Thursday, but the RailCats lost 8-6 to Fargo-Moorhead. Alex Crosby was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.
Pro football
Luck, Vinatieri sidelined for Colts: The Colts are taking no chances with Andrew Luck — or Adam Vinatieri. Coach Frank Reich said Friday he expects the starting quarterback to miss at least three more practices with a strained left calf, likely keeping him off the field until Wednesday, when the Cleveland Browns come to town for a joint practice. The injury kept Luck out of the Colts' offseason workouts and he was sidelined again after practicing three times over the first four days of training camp, though he never took a snap in full team drills. Reich declined to say whether Luck's injury might prompt the Colts to activate three quarterbacks for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts also acknowledged Friday that Vinatieri was held out of Thursday's game because of a knee injury. The 46-year-old, four-time Super Bowl champion broke the league's career scoring record last season and would become the third player in league history to suit up for a game at age 47 — if he plays in Indy's regular season finale at Jacksonville. Reich doesn't anticipate being without Vinatieri for long.