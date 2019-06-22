College baseball
Oilmen fall to Vikings: Hunter Ryan was 2-for-4 with a double Saturday, but the NWI Oilmen lost 8-4 to the Southland Vikings.
The Oilmen scored three runs in the of the sixth, but Southland responded with four in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good.
Ben Berenda had a two-run single in the sixth, while Clay Thompson was 1-for-2 with a double, run scored and RBI.
Pro golf
Steve Flesch takes PGA Tour Champions lead in Madison: Steve Flesch birdied the final three holes for a 7-under 65 and the second-round lead Saturday in the American Family Insurance Championship, with tournament host Steve Stricker a stroke back in his hometown tournament.
The 52-year-old Flesch played the back nine at University Ridge in 5-under 31 to reach 11-under 133. He won the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his lone PGA Tour Champions title after winning four times on the PGA Tour.
"Hit a lot of good shots, had a lot of opportunities," Flesch said. "Greens are perfect, and today I made three more than I did yesterday. So two good rounds. It's nice because I haven't particularly played well here in my two previous showings."
He was part of Fox's broadcast team last week at the U.S. Open.
"I didn't even have my clubs with me," Flesch said. "I flew home from there and didn't even fly up here until Wednesday, so I had a nice week and a half off from playing any golf, although I was immersed in maybe the biggest championship going on in the world."
Pro soccer
Zardes scores twice, US rocks Trinidad in Gold Cup: Gyasi Zardes scored two goals in a three-minute span in the second half and the U.S. men's soccer team earned a small sample of revenge with a 6-0 blowout in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday night over Trinidad and Tobago, which handed the Americans a nightmarish loss two years ago.
Aaron Long scored his first two international goals, and Christian Pulisic and Paul Arriola had one each during a five-goal barrage in the second half. The U.S. cruised to its second shutout this week and clinched a quarterfinal berth in Philadelphia on June 30.
It was the first matchup between the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago since Oct. 10, 2017, when the Americans, needing only a tie to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, lost 2-1 to the Soca Warriors.
The embarrassing defeat snapped a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances by the Americans and triggered a top-to-bottom overhaul of the men's program, which has operated in the imposing shadow of the powerful U.S. women, seeking their fourth world title in France.
There would be no repeat performance by this revamped U.S. team. The Americans posted their most lopsided win since beating Honduras 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on March 24, 2017, when Pulisic also scored and had a pair of assists.
Horse racing
Hall of Fame trainer banned at Santa Anita after horse death: Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer was banned by the ownership of Santa Anita on Saturday after a fourth horse from his stable died — and the 30th overall — at the Southern California track.
The Stronach Group, which owns the track, said in a statement that effective immediately Hollendorfer "is no longer welcome to stable, race or train his horses at any of our facilities."
On the recommendation of a special panel convened to review horses' medical, training and racing history, the track's stewards scratched four horses trained by Hollendorfer that were entered to run Saturday and Sunday.
It was the 30th death since the racing season began Dec. 26. The track closes for the season Sunday.