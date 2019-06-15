College baseball
Oilmen game postponed by rain: Saturday's rain caused the postponement of the NWI Oilmen's game against the Southland Vikings.
A makeup date has not been announced.
The Oilmen host Joliet for a 4:10 p.m. game Sunday at Oil City Stadium.
Michigan wins its 1st CWS game since 1984: Jimmy Kerr's first triple in two years helped Michigan build an early lead, Karl Kauffmann pitched seven strong innings and the Wolverines opened their first College World Series appearance since 1984 with a 5-3 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.
The last time Michigan made it this far, a team led by future Hall of Famer Barry Larkin went 0-2. The Wolverines had lost four straight in the CWS since winning their first game in 1983.
These Wolverines (47-20) were swept in a three-game series at Texas Tech in March and were winless in seven all-time meetings. But they built a 4-0 lead in the third and Kauffmann and Jeff Criswell worked out of trouble when the Red Raiders (44-19) threatened.
Michigan scored on a sacrifice fly in the first and broke things open in the third when Kerr drove a ball just inside the right-field line into the corner for a two-out, two-run triple. The triple was Kerr's first in 112 games since April 2017, and he came home on Blake Nelson's single to make it 4-0.
Pro basketball
Lakers, Pelicans, reportedly agree on Anthony Davis trade: Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.
The deal pairs the 26-year-old Davis, who is among the game's biggest stars, with 34-year-old superstar LeBron James. It also gives the Pelicans promising young players and the opportunity to acquire more.
New Orleans has the first pick overall in Thursday's draft and will have the Lakers' fourth overall choice.
It remains to be seen, however, how well Ingram will recover from a blood clot that sidelined him for part of last season.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks acquire D Maatta in trade with Penguins: The Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Olli Maatta in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Dominik Kahun and a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.
The Blackhawks had been looking to upgrade their blue line after missing the playoffs for the second straight season. The 24-year-old Maatta, who helped Pittsburgh win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017, ranked third on the Penguins with 116 blocked shots in 60 games last season.
Maatta's contract runs through the 2021-22 season with an average annual value of $4,083,333. The Finn was selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2012 draft.
Pro golf
Henderson lead Meijer LPGA Classic; Thompson makes big move: Brooke Henderson birdied the final three holes Saturday for a 3-under 69 and a two-stroke lead over Annie Park in the Meijer LPGA Classic, with Lexi Thompson three shots back after matching the course record with a 62.
Trying to break a tie for the Canadian victory record for both women and men, the 21-year-old Henderson had a 19-under 197 total at Blythefield Country Club. She opened with consecutive 64s, playing 30 holes Friday after rain delayed the start Thursday, then got off to a slow start Saturday with three birdies and three bogeys in the first 15 holes.
"I kind of found it hard to find my rhythm during the middle part of the round, so I kind of got started batting third and that's never a good sign," Henderson said. "But to come back with three birdies at the end there makes the round feel a little bit better."