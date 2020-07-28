SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen rally late for win

College baseball
Oilmen rally late for win: Kendal Ewell (Calumet City) had two home runs, a double and six RBIs Tuesday as the Northwest Indiana Oilmen used a nine-run rally in the ninth inning to defeat Joliet at Dowling Park in Hammond. Tre Hondras was 3-for-5 for the Oilmen (14-7). Clay Thompson (Schererville) was 2-for-2 with three runs scores. Tommy Windt had a double and triple. Conner Tomasic (Schererville) had a homer and three RBIs. Costa Sirounis (Munster) added a double. Joe Rotkis tossed six innings, allowing an earned run and striking out eight.
College tennis
Valpo teams receive ITA academic honors: The Valparaiso men’s and women’s programs each received recognition as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its scholar-athletes and all-academic teams for the 2019-2020 season. Both were honored as ITA All-Academic Teams. Also, 10 Valpo players were named ITA Scholar-Athletes. The list include Brandon Ancona, Franklin Brozovich, Gabriel Carvajal, Daniel Langston, Philipp Leithold, Oscar Mendoza, Claire Czerwonka, Olivia Czerwonka, Demi Jhaveri and Isabella Schoolcraft.
Men's golf
Valpo earns GCAA recognition: Valparaiso recently received the Golf Coaches Association of America's Team All-Academic Award and Presidents’ Special Recognition honors. It's the 10th consecutive year Valpo has garnered the all-academic distinction. Charlie Toman and Garrett Willis received All-America Scholar recognition. Willis earned MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team honors and Toman received honorable mention status.
College basketball
Evansville adds two former Butler players to staff: Evansville coach Todd Lickliter has hired two former players — Brandon Crone and Thomas Jackson — to be assistant coaches. Both played for Lickliter during his six-year stint Butler's head coach. Lickliter also hired Ryan Combs as a graduate assistant. Evansville women's coach Matt Ruffing also completed his staff by hiring former Indiana star Tyra Buss as an assistant and Tanaeya BoClair as director of basketball operations.
College football
Cyclones add Ball St to replace canceled game: Iowa State has added Ball State to its 2020 football schedule to replace the canceled Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa. The Cyclones announced Tuesday they would play the Cardinals Sept. 12 at Jack Trice Stadium. Ball State was available because its game at Michigan was canceled as part of the Big Ten's decision to play conference games only. Ball State also had its Sept. 3 season opener against Maine and a Sept. 19 trip to Indiana cancelled. The two games against Big Ten opponents reportedly cost the Cardinals about $1.7 million in guaranteed money. Ball State is still scheduled to host Wyoming on Sept. 26.
