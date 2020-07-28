SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen rally late for win

College basketball

Evansville adds two former Butler players to staff: Evansville coach Todd Lickliter has hired two former players — Brandon Crone and Thomas Jackson — to be assistant coaches. Both played for Lickliter during his six-year stint Butler's head coach. Lickliter also hired Ryan Combs as a graduate assistant. Evansville women's coach Matt Ruffing also completed his staff by hiring former Indiana star Tyra Buss as an assistant and Tanaeya BoClair as director of basketball operations.

College football

Cyclones add Ball St to replace canceled game: Iowa State has added Ball State to its 2020 football schedule to replace the canceled Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa. The Cyclones announced Tuesday they would play the Cardinals Sept. 12 at Jack Trice Stadium. Ball State was available because its game at Michigan was canceled as part of the Big Ten's decision to play conference games only. Ball State also had its Sept. 3 season opener against Maine and a Sept. 19 trip to Indiana cancelled. The two games against Big Ten opponents reportedly cost the Cardinals about $1.7 million in guaranteed money. Ball State is still scheduled to host Wyoming on Sept. 26.