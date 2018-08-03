College baseball
Oilmen take Game 1 of championship series: Pedro Rodriguez picked up a six-out save Friday, helping the NWI Oilmen hang on for a 9-8 victory over DuPage County in the Midwest Collegiate League Championship Series.
The Oilmen, who came from behind twice, host the Hounds at 5 p.m. Saturday with a chance to win their title.
Jake Plastiak led the offense with four hits, including a solo home rur, four runs scored and two RBIs. Jackson Dvorak added three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Jake Perreira had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Pro baseball
De Leon returns to the RailCats: The RailCats signed former MLB pitcher Jorge De Leon for the third time in the last three years and placed right-hander Edward Cruz on irrevocable waivers before Friday’s series opener against the Wichita Wingnuts.
Among qualifying pitchers (minimum of 50 games) in RailCats history, De Leon ranks second among career leaders in winning percentage (.692) and opponents batting average (.223) and is third in saves (21) and WHIP (1.13). Last season with Gary, De Leon went 9-2 with 10 saves and a 1.74 ERA in 33 appearances (one start). In 51.2 innings, the 30-year-old limited opposing hitters to a .229 batting average and allowed 10 earned runs on 43 hits and 10 walks and struck out 46 hitters. In his second season with the RailCats, De Leon led the team in wins (nine) and was second in saves (10). In his first season of Independent Professional Baseball with Gary in 2016, De finished with a team-high 11 saves and went 0-2 with a 1.70 ERA in 21 relief appearances.
Cruz signed his first American Association contract with Gary on July 28 and threw two scoreless appearances with the ‘Cats. In two innings out of the bullpen, Cruz yielded no hits, walked two batters and struck out two hitters.
Prior to signing with Gary, Cruz last played professional baseball with the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League in 2016, finishing without a record and a 3.38 ERA in one start. In 2.2 innings, Cruz yielded one run on two hits, walked three and struck out none in a no-decision.
Basketball
Eberlein Drive falls in TBT final: Overseas Elite defeated Eberlein Drive 70-58 for The Basketball Tournament title on Friday in Baltimore.
Overseas improves to 25-0 in tournament play, picking up their fourth title.
Eberlein Drive held off a furious rally Thursday and defeated Team Fredette 80-76 in the semifinals.
McCoughtry scores 21, 2nd-place Dream top Sky: Angel McCoughtry scored 21 points, Tiffany Hayes added 19 and the Dream beat the Sky 89-74 on Friday night.
Courtney Vandersloot led Chicago (10-18) with 24 points, seven assists and four steals. Allie Quigley was held to eight points.
Vandersloot sank a running 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer, capping Chicago's 9-0 run for a 43-42 lead. She had 16 points in the first half, including 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range.
Mixed martial arts
UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas: Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas for a title bout against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
The UFC dramatically announced the matchup Friday with a promotional video to close a news conference promoting its slate of fight cards for the rest of 2018.
"The fight is done," UFC President Dana White said.
McGregor (21-3) simultaneously held the featherweight and lightweight championship belts during his meteoric UFC career, but he hasn't fought in MMA since taking the 155-pound lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. The loquacious Irishman hasn't competed at all since losing his lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, and his UFC lightweight title was stripped and subsequently claimed by Nurmagomedov in April.
McGregor and Nurmagomedov will meet in the main event of the UFC 229 pay-per-view show at T-Mobile Arena, the same spot where Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round of their one-sided prizefight.
McGregor also has resolved his legal troubles after throwing a hand truck at a bus containing UFC fighters during a one-man rampage last April at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Nurmagomedov was the intended target of McGregor's wrath after a previous spat between the fighters' camps.
Nurmagomedov (26-0), who wasn't actually on the bus, won the vacant lightweight belt by beating Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn two days after McGregor's attack, which injured uninvolved fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg. McGregor was arrested, but was sentenced last month to perform five days of community service, avoiding jail time in a plea deal.