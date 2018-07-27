College baseball
Oilmen to host playoff series at Oil City Stadium: The Midwest Collegiate League announced that the Northwest Indiana Oilmen will host a first-round playoff series at Oil City Stadium, beginning on Tuesday night.
The Oilmen and Southland Vikings are locked into finishing second and third in the MCL standings, meaning they will face off in a best-of-three first round series. All three games in the series will be played at Oil City Stadium. After the series opener on Tuesday, the two teams will go at it again on Wednesday in Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 will take place on Thursday. All three contests begin at 7:10 p.m.
All seats for the MCL first-round series will be sold for only $5. Tickets are available now on NWIOilmen.com.
The team that finishes second in the MCL regular season standings will bat second in Games 1 and 3, while the team that finishes third will bat second in Game 2.
Pro baseball
RailCats sign pitcher DiPasquale to first professional contract: The RailCats have signed right-handed pitcher Quinn DiPasquale to his first professional baseball contact. He replaces fellow right-hander replaces Daniel Minor, who signed with the Saltillo Saraperos of the Mexican League.
DiPasquale signs out of Divison-III Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, where he pitched all four years for the Ducks. In 2018, he was named Honorable Mention All-Empire 8 Conference and was twice named Empire 8 Pitcher of the Week. For the season, he compiled a 4-3 record with a 3.90 ERA over 12 starts, striking out 78 batters in 67.0 innings pitched.
In the summer of 2017, DiPasquale was a Northwoods League All-Star with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, going 6-2 record with a 3.66 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 61.1 innings.
Also, Andy DeJesus was 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored in a 7-3 seven-inning win over Cleburne in the first game of a doubleheader.
DJ Carey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jeff McKenzie scattered eight hits over 5 2/3 innings for the win.
College softball
Calombaris joins Valparaiso staff: Valparaiso alum Jorgi Calombaris has returned to the program as a volunteer assistant for the upcoming season.
Calombaris appeared in 201 games in her four-year playing career with the Crusaders, starting 195 times in the infield. She was a First Team All-Horizon League honoree as a senior in 2017 and was a member of the league’s All-Newcomer Team in 2014, and ranks eighth in program history in at-bats and 10th defensively in assists.
Calombaris was a member of the Crusaders’ 2016 team, which advanced to the NCAA tournament. Calombaris also served as an assistant coach for a Boone Grove youth team which won its Porter County Girls Softball Association league tournament title this spring.
Calombaris graduated with a degree in elementary education. She will be teaching fourth grade at Valpo’s Heavilin Elementary School this fall.
College football
Alabama gives Saban 8-year deal worth more than $74 million: Alabama coach Nick Saban still reigns supreme over college football — in national titles and annual pay.
The university announced a new eight-year deal Friday worth at least $74.4 million, which would appear to make Saban again college football's highest-paid coach based on annual salary.
The agreement runs through the 2025 season, boosting his average annual pay to $9.3 million if he sticks around for the duration.
Jurors acquit ex-Tennessee football players in rape trial: Two former University of Tennessee football players were acquitted Friday of the aggravated rape charges they had been indicted on nearly 3 1/2 years ago.
A jury of seven women and five men deliberated for almost 1 ½ hours Friday afternoon before finding A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams not guilty on all counts.
Johnson, 26, embraced friends and relatives as soon as the jury departed. The 25-year-old Williams gave a big hug to his lawyer, David Eldridge. The woman who said both men raped her left the courtroom as the not-guilty verdicts for Johnson were announced and before the jury foreman had even read the decision on Williams.
Johnson and Williams were indicted on February 2015 after a woman said both men raped her during a party at Johnson's apartment in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2014. Johnson and Williams were suspended from the team less than 48 hours after the party and never played for Tennessee again. Johnson had been a star linebacker, while Williams was a part-time starter in the secondary.