College baseball
PNW defeats No. 19 Wayne State: Kevin McCune (Andrean) had a two-run single, RBI double and run-scoring hit by pitch to lead Purdue Northwest past No. 19 Wayne State 7-4.
Starting pitcher Alex Batistatos (Hobart) went 8 2/3 innings, allowing four earned run and striking out eight.
Pro golf
Jin Young Ko wins ANA Inspiration for first major title: Jin Young Ko won the ANA Inspiration on Sunday at Mission Hills for her first major title and second victory in three weeks.
Ko closed with a 2-under 70 in hot and mostly calm conditions for a three-stroke victory over Mi Hyang Lee.
After bogeys on 13 and 15 cut her lead to a stroke, Ko made a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th and closed with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th. Lee parred the final six holes in a 70.
Ko finished at 10-under 278. The 23-year-old South Korean won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour, completing a desert sweep after taking the Founders Cup in Phoenix. She leads the money list and has five top-three finishes in six events this year.
Conners wins Valero days after qualifying, will play Masters: His first PGA Tour victory in the bag and his ticket punched for next week's Masters, Corey Conners' primary concern was a big change to his work weeks going forward.
"No more Monday qualifying," Conners said. "That's the best deal from this. Amazing. It's a dream come true. I won't be as stressful on Mondays."
Conners won the Valero Texas Open on Sunday less than a week after qualifying, earning him the final available slot in the Masters. Conners only entered the tournament field Monday, and he's the first golfer to win on the PGA Tour after qualifying on a Monday in nine years.
He made three birdies in the final five holes, shooting a 6-under 66. He was 20-under for the tournament, winning by two shots over Charley Hoffman.
Auto racing
Kyle Busch beats brother to grab 8th Bristol win: Kyle Busch was in the race Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, so of course, he won.
Busch grabbed his third Cup win of the season, eighth overall at Bristol, and 10th this year spanning all three of NASCAR's national series.
The victory Sunday came at the expense of his older brother, Kurt, who lined up right beside him on the final restart but couldn't slow Busch's steamrolling of the competition this year. The Busch Brothers were first in line not to pit for tires during the 11th caution to set up a final shootout between Bristol's two winningest active drivers.
"It's pretty awesome to be able to snooker those guys, get our win today here at Bristol. Love this place," Kyle Busch said. "It was fun to battle out the brother there at the end."
Japan's Sato wins at Indy Grand Prix of Alabama: Takuma Sato of Japan won the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama for his fourth career IndyCar victory.
Sato, the 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner, became the fifth driver to win after starting on the pole at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday and was in control most of the way. Scott Dixon earned his sixth runner-up finish in the race's 10-year history.
Sato had a late issue when he went into the grass and lost about a second off his lead at the road course. He quickly gained it back over the final laps to win by 2.4 seconds. Dixon held off Sebastien Bourdais for second.