SPORTS DIGEST: PNW falls to Loyola in exhibition

Women's basketball
PNW falls to Loyola in exhibition: Dash Shaw (Crown Point) scored a team-high 16 points Friday, but Purdue Northwest lost 80-61 in exhibition play to Division I Loyola. Savaya Brockington added 11 for the Pride.
College football
Purdue's Brohm fires defensive coordinator after 1 season: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm fired defensive coordinator Bob Diaco recently, just one season after he was hired. Diaco signed a two-year deal after last season and the school still owes him $625,000, a number that could shrink if he finds another job, according to The Lafayette Journal & Courier. The former Connecticut head coach was hired to replace Nick Holt, whose defenses gave up too many big plays during his three-year tenure. While the Boilermakers (2-4 Big Ten) finished in the middle of the conference pack in most defensive categories, they had a league-low five sacks and were 12th in passing defense at 254.2 yards per game. Purdue got off to a promising start by winning its first two games — the season opener without Brohm because of of a positive COVID-19 test. But the Boilermakers lost their last four, largely because of the defense's ability to get off the field. The change means Brohm begins next season with his third defensive coordinator in three seasons.
Pro golf
Ko takes lead in Tour finale: Top-ranked Jin Young Ko took the lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship, putting herself in position to win the season money title in only four events. Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday in chilly and breezy conditions at Tiburon Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim and 2018 winner Lexi Thompson in the season-ending event. “Before when I play in KLPGA it was really cold, so I hate cold weather to play golf, but right now I love it,” said Ko, who spent most of the season in South Korea. The $1.1 million winner’s prize, down from $1.5 million last year, is the richest in women’s golf. Ko is 13th on the money list with $567,925. Inbee Park is the leader with $1,365,138, and Kim second with $1,207,438. Ko also is trying to hold off No. 2 Kim in the world ranking.
