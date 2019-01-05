Men's basketball
PNW defeats Northwood: Six players scored in double figures Saturday as Purdue Northwest earned its first Great Lakes Athletic Intercollegiate Conference victory of the season, 88-84 over Northwood.
Tim Gilmore led the way for the Pride (5-9, 1-5) with 19 points.
Gregory Boyle had 15. Richard Robertson and Chase Rankin each had 12 points, while Durante Lee and Brennan Schofield each had 11.
Women's basketball
IU Northwest defeats Fisher: Grayce Roach (Hobart) scored a team-high 17 points to lead IU Northwest past Fisher 54-52.
Michelle Borgen added 15, while Chloe Salman scored 14.
Purdue Northwest loses in conference play: Molly DeValkenaere had 16 points, but Purdue Northwest lost 78-48 to Northwood in GLIAC play.
Tayler Vauters added 14.
College football
West Virginia hires Troy's Brown for 6 years, $19.05 million: West Virginia hired Troy's Neal Brown on Saturday to coach the Mountaineers, landing the youngest of six coaches in the FBS who have won at least 10 games each of the last three seasons.
The 38-year-old Brown signed a six-year, $19.05 million contract and replaces Dana Holgorsen, who left West Virginia to become Houston's coach.
"When I started this national search, I learned quickly that he checked all the boxes for what I was looking for in our next football coach," West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said.
Brown coached Troy since 2015 and went 35-16 at the Sun Belt Conference school in Alabama, including 3-0 in bowl games. His teams won at Nebraska this past season and at LSU in 2017. The Trojans lost 30-24 at Clemson in 2016, the season the Tigers won the national title.
Pro golf
Woodland stays in front with a big putt at Kapalua: Gary Woodland made a 65-foot eagle putt and finished with a birdie for a 5-under 68 to keep his three-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday.
Rory McIlroy starts the new year playing in the final group after a 68.
They were tied late in the third round when McIlroy missed birdie chances at the par-5 15th and had to scramble for par on the 16th. In the group behind him, Woodland made his long eagle putt to regain the lead.
He was at 17-under 202.
Marc Leishman, who made a double bogey on Thursday and a triple bogey on Friday, eliminated big numbers and had a 68. He was four behind.
Around the horn
Bears punter Pat O'Donnell has to pay $15,000 after he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct when he was on the sideline but too close to the side judge, who tripped over him and immediately threw the flag. Bears teammate Deon Bush was fined $10,026 for a facemask penalty against Minnesota. Also docked for unnecessary roughness were the Colts' George Odum ($20,054). ... The New York Mets have acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever Bobby Wahl and two minor leaguers.