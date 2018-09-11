Men's soccer
PNW's Serna earns GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week honor: Purdue Northwest sophomore forward Enrique Serna was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Serna, who earned the first offensive player of the week honor for PNW since joining the GLIAC, was the main force for the Pride offense this past week, scoring two goals, including a 2-1 road victory at Quincy and the lone goal in a 1-1 draw vs. Illinois-Springfield. Serna created chances for the Pride, recording eight shots (six on target) in two matches while averaging three shots on goal and a .750 shots on goal percentage.
The Pride are on the road this weekend, as they travel to Northwood Friday afternoon to kick off GLIAC play before heading to Marquette, Michigan, for a match against Northern Michigan.
Women's golf
VU withdraws from Golfweek Program Challenge: Valparaiso has withdrawn from the Golfweek Program Challenge in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina, forgoing Tuesday’s final round in order to travel back to Indiana prior to the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
Junior Tiffany Curtis (Crown Point) led Valpo in the first tournament of the season, finishing with a 36-hole score of 156. The team will be back in action next week for the Loyola Fall Invitational, which will take place on Sept. 17-18 in Flossmoor, Illinois.
Pro basketball
Minnesota signs Deng for another Thibs reunion: The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed free agent forward Luol Deng, the latest former Bulls player to reunite with coach Tom Thibodeau.
Deng's one-year deal is for the minimum salary of $2.4 million for a player with his experience, according to a person with knowledge of the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release terms.
Deng will join former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose in Minnesota. They all played for Thibodeau with Chicago, too.
Just two seasons into a four-year, $72 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Deng was waived on Sept. 1 in a buyout move that allowed them to spread the final season of that albatross deal over a three-year span of the salary cap limit.
The contract was a remnant of the administration of former Lakers basketball boss Jim Buss and general manager Mitch Kupchak, the duo that was dismissed seven months after handing out hefty deals to Deng and center Timofey Mozgov that didn't pan out.
Deng appeared in 56 games during his first season with the Lakers, but he played in just one game in 2017-18 with Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka in charge of the front office. He appeared in the opener before dropping out of the rotation and eventually spending long stretches away from the team, an awkward fit for coach Luke Walton's fast-paced system. Deng requested a buyout or a trade, but the Lakers found no takers for the 33-year-old and didn't want to absorb the salary-cap constraint of waiving him during the season.
Deng debuted with the Bulls as a 19-year-old in 2004, when the native of South Sudan was the seventh overall pick in the draft out of Duke. Deng played 10 seasons for Chicago, including 3 1/2 for Thibodeau, but Minnesota will be his fifth team in six years.
Pro hockey
NHL in mediation on concussion lawsuit: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman downplayed the significance of entering mediation with former players in a bid to settle a concussion lawsuit, saying Tuesday the league is simply following a judge's order.
"The judge asked us to go into mediation and so we're complying with the judge's request," Bettman told The Associated Press.
He said he had nothing to add when asked if there has been progress, and Bettman reiterated the NHL's position on the lawsuit hasn't changed, by saying: "We also think the lawsuit doesn't have merit."
Bettman spoke to the AP while attending the NHL officials training camp in Buffalo, New York.
Stuart Davidson, one of the attorneys representing the players, disputed Bettman's assertion on the merits of the lawsuit, while confirming the two sides were asked to enter mediation by U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson in Minnesota.
On another matter, Bettman said the league's board of governors meeting in December is the earliest the NHL will have an opportunity to approve a bid to expand into Seattle. The vote will take place after the expansion group meets with the league's executive committee on Oct. 2.